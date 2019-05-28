Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Middle East 28 May 2019 Iran lambaste US aft ...
World, Middle East

Iran lambaste US after Trump's nuclear weapon comment

AFP
Published May 28, 2019, 8:37 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 8:37 am IST
The Trump administration was 'hurting the Iranian people and causing tension in the region,' Iran FM Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter.
Zarif also denied Iran was seeking nuclear weapons, after Trump said during a visit to Japan that "we're not looking for regime change in Iran. (Photo:AP)
 Zarif also denied Iran was seeking nuclear weapons, after Trump said during a visit to Japan that "we're not looking for regime change in Iran. (Photo:AP)

Tehran: Iran hit out at the United States on Monday for "causing tensions" after President Donald Trump said his government was not seeking regime change and that he would welcome talks with Tehran.

The Trump administration was "hurting the Iranian people and causing tension in the region," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

 

"Actions -- not words -- will show whether or not that's @realDonaldTrump's intent," Zarif added, referencing the US president's Twitter handle.

Also Read: Iraq wants to be peacemaker as Washington-Tehran feud heats up

Zarif also denied Iran was seeking nuclear weapons, after Trump said during a visit to Japan that "we're not looking for regime change (in Iran)... we're looking for no nuclear weapons".

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "long ago said we're not seeking nuclear weapons -- by issuing a fatwa (edict) banning them," the foreign minister tweeted.

President Donald Trump says Iran wants to make a deal. Trump, in a news conference in Tokyo on Monday, sais Iran's economy has taken a major downturn since he pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

Khamenei is said to have issued a fatwa against nuclear weapons in 2003 and has reiterated it several times since.

Iran is locked in a tense standoff with the United States which has beefed up its military presence in the Middle East in response to alleged threats from the Islamic republic.

On Saturday, Zarif called a deployment of extra US troops to the region "very dangerous and a threat to international peace and security."

It follows a US decision earlier this month to send an aircraft carrier strike force and B-52 bombers in a show of force against what Washington's leaders said they believed was an imminent Iranian plan to attack US assets.

Washington says the latest reinforcements are in response to a "campaign" of recent attacks including a rocket launched into the Green Zone in Baghdad, explosive devices that damaged four tankers near the entrance to the Gulf, and drone strikes by Yemeni rebels on a key Saudi oil pipeline.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks.

...
Tags: us-iran relations, donald trump, hassan rouhani, ayatollah ali khamenei
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Several names have been in the reckoning. (Photo:AP)

Who wants to be Britain’s next prime minister?

Following the scandal, Kurz sacked Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the Freedom Party (FPO). (Photo:AP)

Austria's chancellor Sebastian Kurz ousted in no-confidence vote

Al Jazeera confirmed after quoting Iraqi court officials that the man, identified as Mustafa Mohammed Ibrahim, 37, had been sentenced to death by hanging. (Representational Image)

Iraq court sentences fourth French ISIS member to death, France opposes

Farage only registered his party in February but succeeded in leveraging his reputation as one of the architects of the 2016 referendum. (Photo:AP)

Nigel Farage frames post-Brexit push on UK parliament



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraq wants to be peacemaker as Washington-Tehran feud heats up

The crisis takes root in President Donald Trump’s withdrawal last year of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers. (Photo:AP)

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif visits Iraq to discuss tension with US

Zarif's visit came amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran. (Photo:AP)

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)

Iran quadruples nuclear capacity

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo: AP)

Show respect, Iran tells US; rejects talks

US President Donald Trump
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham