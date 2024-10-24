Fire breaks out at Karaj Nuclear Power Plant in Iran

A fire has reportedly broken out at Iran's Karaj nuclear power plant, according to initial claims from an opposition group, as per the Israeli media. The footage of the incident shows the smoke billowing from the facility, though the cause of the fire and any potential casualties have yet to be confirmed.

This was followed by an attack on the headquarters of Turkey's aviation company, TUSAS, which left five people dead and fourteen others injured. Security forces killed the two attackers involved. In response, Turkey has carried out airstrikes for a second consecutive day, targeting suspected Kurdish militant positions in Syria and Iraq. The National Intelligence Organisation focused on facilities associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliates, using armed drones in the operations. The Karaj facility has been targeted in previous attacks as well. In 2022, Iranian authorities moved centrifuge machines to a more secure location after a "terrorist attack" on the site, and Israel was held responsible for it. This facility is a key part of Iran's nuclear program , which has faced international scrutiny in recent years.