Putin hosts Brics summit to reinforce Russia’s global standing

Rio De Janeiro, Oct. 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin met UAE counterpart Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan late on Sunday. President Putin welcomed AL Nahyan for informal dinner at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo ahead of Brics summit in Kazan. Putin thanked UAE Prez for his help in prisoner exchanges with Ukraine and said that they will discuss a number of issues in later. Notably, the official talks between President Putin and UAE President will take place on October 21.

In the coming days, Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage with several world leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, during the Brics summit in Kazan, Russia. This gathering aims to counter predictions that the war in Ukraine and an international arrest warrant against Putin would render him a global pariah.

Brics, initially comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has seen rapid expansion this year, with Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia joining in January. Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia have also expressed interest in membership. Russian officials regard the summit as a significant success, with Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov confirming that 32 countries will participate, and more than 20 heads of state are expected to attend. Putin is set to hold around 20 bilateral meetings, marking this summit as potentially the largest foreign policy event on Russian soil.

The Kremlin seeks both the optics of standing alongside global allies amid rising tensions with the West and practical opportunities to negotiate economic deals that could bolster Russia’s economy and war effort. Analysts suggest that Brics offers a flexible alliance with minimal obligations, allowing countries to amplify their voices while fostering new opportunities for cooperation. As Alexander Gabuyev from the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center notes, the summit is crucial for Putin, illustrating the failure of Western attempts to isolate him.

The gathering serves as a platform for Russia to engage with key players like India and China, focusing on expanding trade and circumventing Western sanctions. India is a vital market for Russian commodities, while China represents a source for dual-use and military-related goods. Russia is also eager to establish an alternative payment system to the global SWIFT network, facilitating trade without the threat of sanctions. Gabuyev emphasizes that a collaboration involving major economies like China, India, and Brazil would deter the U.S. from imposing sanctions on this platform.

In addition, Russia is expected to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Iran, further strengthening ties between Moscow and Tehran. Following the invasion of Ukraine, Iran has reportedly supplied Russia with drones and supported their production, enabling consistent drone strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. In return, Iran seeks advanced Russian military equipment to counter potential threats from Israel.

China views Brics as one of several international platforms—alongside the Shanghai Cooperation Organization—to promote an alternative to the U.S.-led world order. Xi Jinping has advocated for Brics expansion, and the Kazan summit will likely reinforce economic, technological, and military cooperation among the expanded bloc. Both nations are exploring the development of a new international trading currency to challenge U.S. dollar hegemony.

The summit presents an opportunity for Xi and Putin to showcase their partnership, which was solidified in a no-limits agreement shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While their public appearance will project unity, experts are closely observing potential signals of Xi distancing himself from Putin in light of the ongoing conflict.

Amid these developments, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has canceled his trip to the summit after sustaining a head injury. Although he will not attend in person, Lula will participate via videoconference. This would have been Lula’s first face-to-face meeting with Putin this year, following a phone conversation in September about a joint proposal to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

As the Brics summit unfolds, it remains a critical moment for Putin to assert Russia’s role on the global stage, countering perceptions of isolation resulting from the ongoing war in Ukraine and the accompanying international backlash.