Cricket World Cup 2019

World Australia and New Zealand 16 Jul 2019 New Zealand PM slams ...
World, Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand PM slams Donald Trump for ‘racist’ remarks on Congresswomen

AFP
Published Jul 16, 2019, 9:23 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2019, 9:23 am IST
'Usually I don’t get into other people’s politics, but it will be clear to most people that I completely disagree with him,' Ardern said.
Ardern, the charismatic young leader who has been hailed as 'the anti-Trump' by US media, said she proudly celebrated her country’s diversity. (Photo: File)
 Ardern, the charismatic young leader who has been hailed as 'the anti-Trump' by US media, said she proudly celebrated her country’s diversity. (Photo: File)

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday joined international condemnation of US President Donald Trump’s xenophobic tweets about progressive Democrat congresswomen.

Ardern, the charismatic young leader who has been hailed as “the anti-Trump” by US media, said she proudly celebrated her country’s diversity.

 

 “Usually I don’t get into other people’s politics, but it will be clear to most people that I completely and utterly disagree with him,” Ardern told Radio New Zealand.

Trump on Sunday urged a group of four Democratic congresswomen of colour -- three of them US-born -- to “go back” to the countries they came from, then renewed his attack on them a day later.

Read | Trump tells 'progressive' Congresswomen to 'go back', sparks furore

 “If you’re not happy here, you can leave... This is about love for America, certain people hate our country,” he tweeted.

Ardern said New Zealanders welcomed diversity in the corridors of power.

 “We take the view that our parliament should be a representative place, it should look and feel like New Zealand, it should have a range of different cultures and ethnicities,” she said.

 “And never should a judgement be made about the origin of anyone, and their right, therefore, to be in parliament as a representative.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau have also condemned the tweets, while Democratic presidential candidates have labelled Trump racist.

Ardern has not been shy about highlighting her differences with Trump in the past, advising him to send “sympathy and love to all Muslim communities” in the wake of the Christchurch mosques massacre in March when a gunman killed 51 worshippers.

Shortly after Ardern’s stunning election win in late 2017, Trump met her at a summit in Vietnam and joked she had “caused a lot of upset in her country”.

 “You know, no one marched when I was elected,” she retorted, referring to the protests that followed Trump’s victory in 2016.

...
Tags: jacinda ardern, donald trump, justin trudeau, theresa may
Location: New Zealand, Wellington


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Amazon workers walked out of a main distribution center in Minnesota on Monday, protesting for improved working conditions during the e-commerce titan's major 'Prime' shopping event. (Photo: File)

'We're human, not robots': Amazon workers strike as 'Prime' sales arrive

During the hearing, Saeed’s counsel insisted that Jamat-ud Dawah (JuD) was not using any piece of land illegally and urged the court to accept bail pleas. (Photo: File)

Pak anti-terror court grants interim bail to JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, his 3 aides

Sirisena’s office said the day after the bombings that local terrorists and international terror groups were responsible for the attacks. (Photo: AP | File)

Sri Lankan President claims drug gangs behind Easter bombings

A large number of homes in the Laswa area of the Valley were damaged and dozens of people were swept away in the flooding caused by relentless rainfall after the cloudburst over night. (Photo: Twitter)

23 die in Pakistan occupied Kashmir cloudburst



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple kills off its hottest selling iPhones in India

Priced at Rs 29,500 in India, the iPhone 6S is now the cheapest Apple handset in India while the earlier entry-level handset, the iPhone SE was priced between Rs 21,000 to Rs 22,000.
 

Ananya Panday and her BFF Suhana Khan's dance video on Magic's Rude goes viral; watch

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan dance video. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Your WhatsApps aren't safe once you receive them on phone

One can also alter an outgoing multimedia message without the user's notice.
 

Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer priced Rs 1.02 lakh

The new Suzuki Gixxer features a fuel-injected, BS6-ready engine.
 

Parachute guys land to give ball, Netizens call them PUBG guy; watch video and tweets

As soon as the men landed to deliver the balls, a few fans captured and shared the video on the social media site.
 

Ahead of birthday, Katrina Kaif enjoys vacation in Mexico; see pics

Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Australia and New Zealand

Missing Indian’s body found in Australia

The body was found in bush land on the outskirts of Marysville on Monday, four days after Sharma left a Marysville pub alone following a “minor disagreement” with friends, police was quoted as saying by the Age. The police said that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Australian student detained in North Korea, released; on his way home: Scott Morrison

Sigley is married to a Japanese woman, Yuka Morinaga. (Photo: AP)

Christchurch mosque shooting accused to hear new charges in court

In an attack on March 15 that was broadcast live on Facebook, a lone gunman armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch, killing 51 worshippers and wounding dozens of people. (Photo: File)

New Zealand gun owners hand over weapons after mosque killings

'Canterbury firearms owners' attitude towards this process has been outstanding.' (Photo: Representative Image/File)

Voluntary Euthanasia is now legal in Oz’s Victoria

Pro-life demonstrators gather outside the Victorian State Parliament, opposing the voluntary Euthanasia laws at Melbourne on Tuesday. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham