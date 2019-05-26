Cricket World Cup 2019

China wishes to work with PM Modi again, after victory in polls

ANI
Published May 26, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 9:59 am IST
'We have noticed that after PM Narendra Modi assumed office, he has made a lot of efforts to enhance the Indian economy,' said Mu Degui.
Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha. (Photo:AP)
Guizhou: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the efforts made by his government to enhance the Indian economy, Mu Degui, a Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, asserted that in Modi's second tenure, China looks forward to setting up several businesses in India to help the local economy grow.

When asked whether Modi's re-election as Prime Minister will improve India-China relations, Degui, while speaking to ANI, exuded confidence that the two countries will do good business in the near future.

 

"We have noticed that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, he has made a lot of efforts to enhance the Indian economy and improve livelihood of the people. The Prime Minister relentlessly focused on good governance and progress of India," he said. "India and China have enjoyed long-term friendship. With Prime Minister Modi at the helm, China will seek peaceful methods to achieve common goals," he added.

Also Read: Trump, Imran Khan, other leaders congratulate PM Modi after he gets majority

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.

Further expressing his desire to work with India, Degui said that China regards India as a "model" it can learn from.

"We know that India is a major economy. We acknowledge the tremendous achievement it has made in the area of Information Technology. We regard India as a model we can learn from. We want to work with India and set up businesses there to help the local economy to grow," he said.

"We are trying to promote direct flights to New Delhi and Bangalore so that the two sides could do business well," he added.

Notably, Guizhou is a province in south-west China which, in recent years, has fought poverty and established itself as the country's data hub.

Guiyang City in the province at present is hosting a 'Big Data Industry Expo 2019' showcasing China's might in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data. More than 26,000 participants from 55 countries and regions are participating in the event.

As China's first big data pilot zone, Guizhou has attracted heavyweight players, including Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei, Tencent, Alibaba and Foxconn, to establish cloud computing and big data centers as well as regional headquarters.

