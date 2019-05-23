Trump, Imran Khan, other leaders congratulate PM Modi after he gets majority

Mumbai: US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his resounding win at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, outlining that "great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm."

The US President joins scores of other world leaders in extending their wishes to PM Modi, as he's slated to undertake his second consecutive term as India's Prime Minister.

Terming "India's elections an inspiration" across the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their resounding victory in 17th Lok Sabha elections.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi and the NDA for their victory in India's election, and to the Indian people for casting their votes in such historic numbers. As the world's largest exercise in democracy, #India's election is an inspiration around the world," tweeted Pompeo.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, congratulated PM Modi on Twitter. He said that he looks forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in Southeast Asia.

Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina have written to PM Modi congratualting him.

Renil Wickremesinghe, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka took to Twitter to congratulate his Indian compatriot Narendra Modi after poll results show a staggering victory for the Indian Prime Minister in the recently elected Lok Sabha polls.

Narendra Modi's coalition is set to win around 340 out of 543 seats in the lower house of the parliament, leaving its arch nemesis Congress who barely managed to cross 100.

Renil Wickremesinghe said that he is looking forward to working closely with the Indian Prime Minister. This comes after India showed groundbreaking support toward Sri Lanka after the recent Easter Bombings which took place on 21st April in six churches and hotels which led to the death of as many as 150 people. India provided intelligence support to its southern neighbour.

Next up to take to social media to heap congratulatory praise towards Narendra Modi was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In only a few days Netanyahu will become the longest serving Preseident ever to lead Israel. Congratulating PM Modi, he said he looks to strengthen the friendship between India and Israel.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli also congratulated PM Modi after poll results.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections."

China's Xi Jinping and Japanese PM Shinzō Abe too congratulated PM Narendra Modi in two separate telephonic conversations.