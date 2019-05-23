LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Asia 23 May 2019 Trump, Imran Khan, o ...
World, Asia

Trump, Imran Khan, other leaders congratulate PM Modi after he gets majority

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : YASSER PATEL
Published May 23, 2019, 1:12 pm IST
Updated May 24, 2019, 9:17 am IST
The BJP party look set to have a clean sweep in the recently contested Lok Sabha Elections after counting of votes today.
PM Narendra Modi looks set for another 5 year term. (File Photo)
 PM Narendra Modi looks set for another 5 year term. (File Photo)

Mumbai: US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his resounding win at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, outlining that "great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm."

The US President joins scores of other world leaders in extending their wishes to PM Modi, as he's slated to undertake his second consecutive term as India's Prime Minister.

Terming "India's elections an inspiration" across the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their resounding victory in 17th Lok Sabha elections.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi and the NDA for their victory in India's election, and to the Indian people for casting their votes in such historic numbers. As the world's largest exercise in democracy, #India's election is an inspiration around the world," tweeted Pompeo.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, congratulated PM Modi on Twitter. He said that he looks forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in Southeast Asia.

Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina have written to PM Modi congratualting him.

Renil Wickremesinghe, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka took to Twitter to congratulate his Indian compatriot Narendra Modi after poll results show a staggering victory for the Indian Prime Minister in the recently elected Lok Sabha polls. 

Narendra Modi's coalition is set to win around 340 out of 543 seats in the lower house of the parliament, leaving its arch nemesis Congress who barely managed to cross 100. 

Renil Wickremesinghe said that he is looking forward to working closely with the Indian Prime Minister. This comes after India showed groundbreaking support toward Sri Lanka after the recent Easter Bombings which took place on 21st April in six churches and hotels which led to the death of as many as 150 people. India provided intelligence support to its southern neighbour.

Next up to take to social media to heap congratulatory praise towards Narendra Modi was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In only a few days Netanyahu will become the longest serving Preseident ever to lead Israel. Congratulating PM Modi, he said he looks to strengthen the friendship between India and Israel.

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli also congratulated PM Modi after poll results.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin sends congratulatory telegram to PM Narendra Modi in connection "with the convincing victory of the BJP at the general parliamentary elections."  

China's Xi Jinping and Japanese PM Shinzō Abe too congratulated PM Narendra Modi in two separate telephonic conversations.

 

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, renil wickremesinghe, pm narendra modi, benjamin netanyahu, kp sharma oli, shinzo abe, xi jinping, vladimir putin, donald trump, mike pompeo
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From World

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is on course to win European parliamentary election in the United Kingdom while pro-European Union parties remain divided. (Photo:AP)

Everything you need to know about EU parliamentary elections in UK

A new indictment alleges that Assange actively conspired with Manning to steal the hundreds of thousands of classified files. (Photo:AP)

Wikileaks's Julian Assange indicted with violating Espionage Act

Despite its efforts to isolate Iran, the United States said it welcomed the initiative and noted that Germany had diplomatic relations with Tehran. (Photo:AP)

'Wont talk with US 'under any circumstance': Iran

In the fresh disclosure, the Chinese foreign loans from July through April FY19 surged to USD 6.56 billion, according to the finance ministry's documents. (Photo:AP)

Pakistan got USD 6.5 billion loan from China in April: Report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut turns chef, celebrates Narendra Modi's victory with Chai and Pakoras

Kangana Ranaut celebrates Narendra Modi's victory. (Photo: Twitter)
 

The rise and rise of Amit Shah: How a worker became most successful BJP president

Amit Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (Photo: AP)
 

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

As counting progressed, Gandhi established a lead of over three lakh votes, probably the biggest margin in the Lok Sabha elections in the State. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

A man was found walking around with an LCD screen displaying results on his back at a Mumbai Metro Railway station a twitter user posted. (Photo: Twitter/ @Jesal_Sampat)
 

‘A solid slap on my face,' says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)
 

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

The 37-year-old, who is making his political debut at the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has received 3,10,086 number of votes at the time of writing this story. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

China rebukes United States over sail-by in Taiwan Strait

Beijing views any ships passing through the strait as essentially breaching its sovereignty, while the US and many other nations view the route as international waters open to all. (Photo:AP)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte wants to send 'garbage' back to Canada

The Philippine government recalled its ambassador and consuls in Canada last week over Ottawa’s failure to comply with a May 15 deadline to take back the garbage. (Photo:AP)

China's Xi Jinping warns of difficult times amid trade war with US

Xi urged people to learn the lessons of hardship of the past. (Photo:AP)

Afghanistan, terrorism top Sushma Swaraj's speech at SCO meet

‘India stands committed to any process, which can help Afghanistan emerge as a united, peaceful, secure, stable, inclusive and economically vibrant nation, with guaranteed gender and human rights,’ Foreign Minister Sushma Swarag at the event. (Photo: ANI)

China's big three airlines seek 737 MAX payouts from Boeing: reports

On March 11, China became the first country to order its airlines to ground the 737 MAX as a result of the two tragedies. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham