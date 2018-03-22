search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Asia

'Licence for repression' ends: Maldives prez lifts state of emergency after 45 days

REUTERS
Published Mar 22, 2018, 2:42 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2018, 2:48 pm IST
Yameen imposed emergency on Feb 5 after a SC ruling quashed convictions against 9 oppn leaders, ordered his govt to free the ones in jail.
Under the emergency, Yameen administration arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the chief justice, another Supreme Court judge and a Supreme Court administrator on allegations of attempting to overthrow the government. (Photo: PTI)
 Under the emergency, Yameen administration arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the chief justice, another Supreme Court judge and a Supreme Court administrator on allegations of attempting to overthrow the government. (Photo: PTI)

Male: Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Thursday lifted a 45-day state of emergency which had outlawed protests amid political upheaval on the Muslim-majority Indian Ocean island chain.

Yameen imposed the emergency on February 5 for 15 days after a Supreme Court ruling quashed convictions against nine opposition leaders and ordered his government to free those held in prison.

 

He extended the state of emergency by another 30 days with parliament approval, a move challenged by the opposition.

Also Read: Maldives extends emergency by 30 more days, India says 'deeply dismayed'

"Though there still exists a diminished threat to national security, because the nation can now continue without further losses incurred, and upon the advice of the Security Services and in an effort to promote normalcy, the president has decided to lift the state of emergency," his office said in a statement.

Under the emergency, Yameen administration arrested former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, the chief justice, another Supreme Court judge and a Supreme Court administrator on allegations of attempting to overthrow the government. They have all rejected the charges.

Rights group Amnesty International said in a statement in February, the government was using the emergency "as a licence for repression, targeting members of civil society, judges and political opponents".

Tags: maldives emergency, abdulla yameen, maldives protests, supreme court, maumoon abdul gayoom
Location: Maldives, Maale, Male




