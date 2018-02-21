search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up five wickets in the first match as India cruised to a 28-run win. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 2nd T20: Kohli and co eye series win as rain looms large
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Maldives extends emergency by 30 more days, India says 'deeply dismayed'

PTI
Published Feb 21, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
There has been international condemnation of the Maldivian government’s moves, including the imposition of the emergency.
In this file photo, Maldives police patrol the streets of the capital Male. (Photo: AFP)
 In this file photo, Maldives police patrol the streets of the capital Male. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Reacting strongly to the extension of emergency in Maldives, India said on Wednesday it is “deeply dismayed” over the development and that the manner in which the 30-day extension was approved by the Majlis in contravention of the Maldivian Constitution is also a “matter of concern”.

Accepting President Abdulla Yameen’s recommendation, the Maldivian Parliament (Majlis) on Tuesday extended the state of emergency by another 30 days, hours after India had asserted that it was important that the island nation quickly returns to the path of democracy and the rule of law, expecting that there will be no extension.

 

“We are deeply dismayed that the government of Maldives has extended the State of Emergency for a further 30 days. The manner in which the extension of the State of Emergency was approved by the Majlis in contravention of the Constitution of Maldives is also a matter of concern,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

It further said that the consequent delay in the resumption of the political process and the continuing suspension of the functioning of democratic institutions including the judiciary is likely to further delay restoration of normalcy in Maldives.

The MEA said that it was important to ensure that all democratic institutions are allowed to function in a fair and transparent manner in accordance with the Constitution.

President Yameen declared emergency on February 5 after the Supreme Court ordered the release of a group of Opposition leaders, who had been convicted in widely criticised trials. Among them was exiled ex-president Mohamed Nasheed. The court said his 2015 trial had been unconstitutional.

There has been international condemnation of the Maldivian government’s moves, including the imposition of the emergency.

Tags: maldives crisis, abdulla yameen, emergency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia India
 

After making peace last year, Ness Wadia chargesheeted for 'molesting' Preity Zinta

Controversy surrounding Preity Zinta's complaint against Ness Wadia cooled off in the past couple of years.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Sets a new benchmark against the Note 5

The Redmi Note 5 Pro puts emphasis on everyday performance and has a pair of great cameras.At Rs 13,999, it is currently your best bet in the budget midrange segment.
 

Girl electrocuted with headphones melting in ears while using mobile phone in Brazil

It is not clear exactly how the teenager was electrocuted and the cause of the shock is still under investigation.
 

World's largest SSD at 30.72TB starts production

Samsung also plans to expand the line-up later this year with 15.36TB, 7.68TB, 3.84TB, 1.92TB, 960GB and 800GB versions.
 

Bizarre new trend involves people proposing with avocados

While a food stylist shared pictures of an engagement ring hidden in an avocado, the trend now has its own hashtag (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi chief secy assault: Court says no to police custody of 2 AAP MLAs

Anshu Prakash has claimed that he was assaulted by AAP MLAs Amantullah Khan and others during a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Waiting for PM's sermon on PNB fraud, Rafale deal: Rahul questions Modi's silence

Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the PNB fraud and the Rafale deal. (Photo: File)

AAP cries foul over MLAs' arrest, says targeted for being Dalit, Muslim

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday cried foul over the arrest of two of its MLAs for allegedly attacking Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC allows Centre to withdraw forces from Darjeeling hills after Mar 8

The Calcutta HC had stayed the withdrawal of CAPF from Darjeeling hills till Oct 27, 2017 after the West Bengal government approached it, opposing the Centre's decision. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case: CBI discharges ex-Gujarat DGP Pandey

Pandey was the head of the city crime branch when Ishrat was killed. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham