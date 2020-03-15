Coronavirus updates from across the world: Iran reports 113 new deaths

This photo shows a man busking in a face mask at an unusually-empty night market in Chiang Mai, as the number of visitors to the region has plunged due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

Australia set to quarantine international arrivals

Australia on Sunday announced anyone arriving into the country will face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Australia set to isolate international arrivals to contain virus outbreak

The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

Seychelles confirms first cases of coronavirus

The Seychelles has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, which has now hit 25 countries in Africa, largely spared by the pandemic until recently.

Public Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon announced late on Saturday that two citizens returning from Italy on March 11 had tested positive for the virus.