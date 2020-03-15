 LIVE !  :  Evacuees who tested negative for the novel coronavirus pose for a group photo at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla, New Delhi. (Image- PTI) Coronavirus Live: 107 test positive; Maharashtra highest with 32 confirmed cases
 
Coronavirus updates from across the world: Iran reports 113 new deaths

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 15, 2020, 10:34 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 5:15 pm IST
Many cities across the world are on lockdown to contain the spread of the virus
This photo shows a man busking in a face mask at an unusually-empty night market in Chiang Mai, as the number of visitors to the region has plunged due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo
 This photo shows a man busking in a face mask at an unusually-empty night market in Chiang Mai, as the number of visitors to the region has plunged due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

Australia set to quarantine international arrivals

Australia on Sunday announced anyone arriving into the country will face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

 

China reports 20 new Covid19 cases

China on Sunday reported 16 new imported cases of the coronavirus, the highest in over a week, as domestic cases dwindle in the country.

Spanish PM's wife tests positive for virus

The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

Trump tests negative for virus

After days of resisting screening for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump tested negative for the virus, officials said Saturday night. Meanwhile, the White House began checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with the president and other officials.

El Salvador declares state of emergency

El Salvador's congress has declared a state of emergency and approved a partial suspension of the country's constitution to tackle the coronavirus epidemic.

Iranian President appeals to countries

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has appealed to heads of other countries facing the sanctions imposed by the United States, to stop observing the stringent measures and informed how efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic in his country have been severely hampered by them.

Seychelles confirms first cases of coronavirus

The Seychelles has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, which has now hit 25 countries in Africa, largely spared by the pandemic until recently.

Public Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon announced late on Saturday that two citizens returning from Italy on March 11 had tested positive for the virus.

Will quarantine international arrivals, China says

Arrivals in the Chinese capital to quarantine facilities starting Monday, state media reported, as China steps up measures against imported coronavirus cases.

Iran death toll

Iran reports 113 new virus deaths, raising total to 724

