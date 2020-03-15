 LIVE !  :  This photo shows a man busking in a face mask at an unusually-empty night market in Chiang Mai, as the number of visitors to the region has plunged due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo Coronavirus updates from across the world: El Salvador declares emergency
 
World America 15 Mar 2020 Amid speculations, T ...
World, America

Amid speculations, Trump tests negative for Covid19

AP
Published Mar 15, 2020, 9:49 am IST
Updated Mar 15, 2020, 9:57 am IST
The White House released the test results just hours after Trump told reporters that he had been tested
In this file photo President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. AP Photo
 In this file photo President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. AP Photo

Washington: After days of resisting screening for the coronavirus, President Donald Trump tested negative for the virus, officials said Saturday night. Meanwhile, the White House began checking the temperature of anyone coming into close contact with the president and other officials.

Prior to his testing, Trump said his personal physician told him he didn’t show symptoms and didn’t need to take the test. But Trump decided to do it anyway after repeated questions from reporters about why he was hesitating to undergo screening when he had been exposed to at least three people who have tested positive for the virus.

 

The White House released the test results just hours after Trump told reporters that he had been tested and that his temperature was “totally normal.” He was recently in contact with three people at his Florida resort who have tested positive for the virus, including two aides to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free,” Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said in a memo.

Multiple lawmakers and countless citizens across the country who have had the same degree of exposure have not only tried to get tested, but also chosen to quarantine themselves as a precaution and to avoid potentially infecting others.

The pandemic has now infected more than 2,200 people in the U.S. and caused at least 50 deaths.

The president, according to two people close to the White House, had been reluctant to take the test for fear it would project weakness or worry. Trump wanted to appear in full control during the crisis, and had expressed concerns that taking personal steps could undermine that appearance.

But as the White House grappled with repeated exposures by Trump and multiple senior aides, it tightened precautions. On Saturday, the White House announced that it was conducting temperature checks on anyone who was in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, including reporters who attended the White House briefing Saturday and anyone entering the Oval Office.

...
Tags: covid-19 us, coronavirus outbreak, donald trump, donald trump white house, trump tests negative to covid-19


Related Stories

Trump not tested for Covid19, remains in excellent health, White House says

Latest From World

Relatives of quarantined people stand outside a state shelter where passengers suspected of been infected with Coronavirus are quarantined as a preventive measure. AFP Photo

El Salvador declares state of emergency to tackle Covid19

AFP Photo

China reports 20 new Covid19 cases

This photo shows a man busking in a face mask at an unusually-empty night market in Chiang Mai, as the number of visitors to the region has plunged due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus. AFP Photo

Coronavirus updates from across the world: El Salvador declares emergency

AP Photo

Australia set to isolate international arrivals to contain virus outbreak



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Covid19 spreads even before people show symptoms, study says

A couple wearing protective masks are seen crossing the street in New York City. AFP Photo
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

Criris-striken Venezuela reports first Covid19 case

A woman covers her mouth and nose with a wash cloth on a subway platform in Caracas, Venezuela. AP Photo

Coronavirus live updates: Iran reports 97 new deaths

AFP Photo

US passes bill to provide free testing for Covid19

A commuter wears a face mask and gloves while passing through Union Station, a transit hub in Los Angeles, California. AFP Photo

US declares national emergency as virus deaths soar

Surrounded by members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, US President Donald Trump speaks at a press conference on COVID-19 in White House in Washington. AFP Photo

Covid19: Death toll rises to five in Latin America

AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham