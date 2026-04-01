LIVE: Trump: Iran War May End in Weeks, Deal Possible

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump has suggested that the ongoing military conflict with Iran could conclude within the next two to three weeks, expressing strong confidence in the mission’s progress. Speaking from the Oval Office, he added that a faster resolution is possible if a diplomatic breakthrough is reached.

“It’s possible that we’ll have a deal because they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal more than I want to make a deal. But in a fairly short period of time, we’ll be finished,” Trump said on Tuesday.

The President’s optimism appears linked to what he described as a shift in Iran’s political leadership. He noted that current interlocutors are different from previous administrations, calling them more pragmatic. “Now we have a group of people that are very different. They’re much more reasonable,” he said.

However, this outlook sharply contrasts with Tehran’s stance. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough, saying the “trust level is at zero” between the two countries. In an interview with Al Jazeera, he said Iran sees no “honesty” in US actions and has “never had a good experience” in negotiations with Washington.

Araghchi cited past agreements and recent hostilities as reasons for the current impasse. “One time, years ago, we negotiated, and we even got a deal, and then the US withdrew without any explanation. And twice last year and now this year, we negotiated with the US, and the result was an attack by them,” he said.

Amid rising tensions, Araghchi stated that Iran’s armed forces are fully prepared for any US ground operation. Calling such a move a “mistake,” he warned that Tehran is ready for land-based conflict. “I don’t think they’d dare to do such a thing. There will be a lot of strength waiting for them,” he added.

He also claimed that US forces have suffered significant losses in assets and personnel, including damage to radars, aircraft, and refuelling tankers. “We know very well how to defend ourselves. In a ground war, we can do it even better,” he said, adding that Iran is acting in self-defence.

The disagreement extends to the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Trump reiterated that the US should no longer bear responsibility for securing the waterway, urging other nations to take charge. “What happens in the strait, we’re going to have nothing to do with,” he said.

Araghchi, however, said the strait is currently closed only to countries at war with Iran. He stressed that it lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman and that managing it during conflict is normal. “We cannot let our enemies use our territorial waters for commerce,” he said.

He added that friendly nations are still being granted safe passage, though some companies are avoiding the route due to security risks and high insurance costs. Araghchi said the future of the strait would be decided by Iran and Oman, and reiterated that Tehran currently sees no reason to trust the US or expect meaningful dialogue.