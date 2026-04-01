Go Get Your Oil: Trump Says It’s Up to Other Nations to Open Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that the responsibility for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open should belong with countries that rely on it, rather than the U.S. He said there’s “no reason for us to do this.”

Trump expressed frustration earlier Tuesday with allies who have been unwilling to do more to support the U.S. war effort, telling them to “go get your own oil.” Trump recently has vacillated between insisting there is progress in diplomatic talks with Iran and threatening to widen the war .

U.S. gas prices jumped past an average of $4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday, as the Iran war continues to push fuel prices higher worldwide . Analysts say those high fuel costs will trickle into groceries as businesses’ transportation and packaging costs pile up.

Israel and the U.S. launched a new wave of strikes on Iran , hitting Tehran early Tuesday. Iran has been launching fewer missiles than at the start of the war, but it continues to deploy more low-flying drones that are harder to intercept. The conflict has killed more than 3,000 people in the region, and millions have been displaced in Lebanon and Iran.

In Iraq, a U.S. journalist has been kidnapped , two officials in the country said Tuesday. It’s not clear if her kidnapping was related to the war.