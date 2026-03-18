LIVE: Iran Says Leadership Remains Strong Despite Killing of Larijani

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has asserted that the political infrastructure of the nation remains a "very solid structure" and will not suffer a "fatal blow to Iran's leadership" following the confirmed killing of Ali Larijani. Larijani, who was the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was a pivotal figure in Tehran's security apparatus. In an interview with Al Jazeera, which was broadcast after the death of Larijani was confirmed by Tehran early on Wednesday, Araghchi asserted that the United States and Israel have yet to realise that the Iranian government "does not rely on a single individual."





What to know:

- India has sent its first consignment of medical assistance to Iran as the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States entered its 19th day on Wednesday. Read more here.

- About 90 ships including oil tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the outset of the war with Iran and it is still exporting millions of barrels of oil at a time when the waterway has been effectively closed, according to maritime and trade data platforms. Read more here.



- A top security official in U.S. President Donald Trump's ​administration resigned over the war in Iran on Tuesday, saying the country had posed no imminent threat to the ‌United States. Joe Kent, who headed the National Counterterrorism Center, is the first senior official in Trump's administration to resign over the conflict, now in its third week. Read more here.

- Israel's military killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike , and Iranian state media confirmed the military also killed Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani as he met in a combat tent with commanders of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force . Both men were key to Iran’s violent crackdown on protests in January. Read more here.

- The United States said it pounded Iranian missile sites near the key Strait of Hormuz as the Islamic republic fired missiles Wednesday around the region, vowing to avenge the killing of its powerful security chief.