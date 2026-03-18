Iran Confirms Death of Security Chief Larijani

Israel's military killed top Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike , and Iranian state media confirmed the military also killed Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani as he met in a combat tent with commanders of the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force . Both men were key to Iran’s violent crackdown on protests in January.

Gulf Arab nations faced more missile and drone fire Tuesday from Iran, which has been targeting regional oil infrastructure. Israel also launched new strikes on Iran and Lebanon. In Iraq, officials say drones hit the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad, where an Associated Press journalist saw a massive fire.

The U.S.-Israeli war has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, more than 900 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The U.S. military says 13 U.S. service members have been killed and about 200 wounded.