LIVE: US Bombs Iranian Missile Sites Near Hormuz Strait

Washington DC: The United States carried out strikes using multiple 5,000-pound (2,267 kg) deep-penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, U.S. Central Command said the strikes targeted Iranian anti-ship cruise missile facilities that posed a risk to international shipping passing through the strategic waterway.

Meanwhile, two people were killed in a ballistic missile attack in central Israel, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). Paramedics who arrived at the scene in the city of Ramat Gan declared a man and a woman dead after they suffered severe shrapnel injuries, CNN reported.

Shrapnel from the missile also struck the city of Bnei Brak, just north of Tel Aviv, lightly injuring one person, MDA added.

At the same time, the United Arab Emirates confirmed that its air defence systems were responding to missile and drone attacks originating from Iran. The UAE Ministry of Defense said sounds heard in various parts of the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, while fighter jets engaged drones and loitering munitions.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged residents to remain in safe locations and follow official channels for warnings and updates.

Meanwhile, heavy Israeli airstrikes were reported in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, according to Al Jazeera.

In Kuwait, the army said its national defence systems were also engaging hostile missiles and drones. The General Staff confirmed that loud explosions heard across the country were caused by successful interceptions by air defence batteries and urged the public to follow safety instructions.

The developments come amid an escalating conflict that began on February 28 following the killing of Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israel military strikes. Iran subsequently launched retaliatory attacks on Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, disrupting the Strait of Hormuz and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.