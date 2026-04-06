LIVE: US, Iran Discuss 45-Day Ceasefire: Report

Washington DC: With a deadline set by US President Donald Trump fast approaching, the US, Iran, and regional mediators are discussing terms for a possible 45-day ceasefire that could eventually lead to a permanent end to the war, according to Axios.

Citing US, Israeli, and regional sources, the report said chances of reaching even a partial deal within the next 48 hours remain slim. Mediators have warned Iranian officials that time is running out and that this window represents the last opportunity to avoid large-scale destruction.

These urgent negotiations come amid fears of a major escalation, including potential US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s civilian infrastructure and possible retaliatory attacks on energy and water facilities in Gulf countries.

The original 10-day deadline given to Iran was set to expire Monday evening but was extended by 20 hours, with a new deadline of Tuesday at 8 pm ET announced by Trump on Truth Social. Sources say plans for a large-scale bombing campaign targeting Iran’s energy facilities are ready, though the extension aims to allow one final chance for diplomacy.

Negotiations are being conducted through mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, along with direct message exchanges between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. However, Iran has not accepted any of the proposals put forward so far.

The proposed deal involves two phases. The first would be a 45-day ceasefire, during which further negotiations toward a permanent resolution would take place. This ceasefire could be extended if needed.

The second phase would focus on ending the war completely. Key issues include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, either through removal or dilution.

Iran considers these issues major bargaining chips and is unlikely to fully concede them in exchange for only a temporary ceasefire. Mediators are exploring whether Iran can take partial steps during the initial phase while also seeking assurances from the US that the ceasefire will lead to a lasting peace.

Iranian officials have emphasized they do not want a situation similar to Gaza or Lebanon, where ceasefires exist on paper but are frequently broken. Mediators are also working on confidence-building measures from Washington to address Iran’s concerns.

The White House has declined to comment on the negotiations. Meanwhile, regional mediators remain concerned that any military escalation could severely impact Gulf nations’ critical infrastructure.

Amid the rising tensions, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy stated that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz will “never return” to their previous state, particularly for the US and Israel.