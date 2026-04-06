Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time: Trump Extends Iran Deadline

Donald Trump has extended his deadline to Iran as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, particularly over the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Posting on Truth Social, Trump announced a new deadline of “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!”

In a strongly worded message, Trump warned Tehran to either “make a deal” or reopen the Strait, threatening severe consequences. He stated that Tuesday would mark “Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day” in Iran, suggesting large-scale attacks on infrastructure if demands are not met. His post included aggressive language urging Iran to act immediately.

Trump initially issued a 48-hour ultimatum late last month but has since extended the deadline multiple times, according to reports. In an earlier interview, he indicated that negotiations are ongoing and expressed hope for a deal, while also warning of drastic military action if talks fail.

Addressing concerns about civilian impact, Trump claimed that many Iranian citizens oppose their government and would support such actions. He also emphasized that the US would not withdraw midway through any conflict.

In a separate statement, Trump claimed that one of Iran’s major bridges had already been destroyed and urged Tehran to reach an agreement before it is “too late.”

The developments come amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, with diplomatic efforts continuing even as rhetoric on both sides grows increasingly intense.