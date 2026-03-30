LIVE: Indian Worker Killed as Iran Strikes Kuwait's Power Plant

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said an Indian worker was killed after a service building at a major power and water desalination plant was struck in what authorities described as an Iranian attack on Sunday evening.

The ministry’s spokesperson confirmed that the strike caused significant material damage to the facility. Emergency and technical teams were immediately deployed to manage the aftermath and maintain operations.

Officials said the response was carried out in coordination with security and relevant authorities to secure the affected site. The ministry also urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading rumours, assuring that updates would be shared transparently.

Authorities emphasised that ensuring the stability of electricity and water systems remains a top priority, with teams working continuously to prevent further disruptions.

Meanwhile, a United Nations peacekeeper was killed and another critically injured after a projectile struck a UNIFIL position near Adchit Al Qusayr in southern Lebanon. The origin of the projectile is still unknown, and an investigation is underway.

UNIFIL expressed condolences over the loss and said the injured peacekeeper is receiving treatment in hospital. It stressed that attacks on peacekeepers violate international law and could amount to war crimes.

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its troops eliminated Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon who were preparing attacks on Israeli forces. Soldiers also discovered a weapons cache containing anti-tank missiles, grenades, and explosives.

The IDF said it will continue operations against Hezbollah, accusing the group of acting on behalf of Iran and participating in attacks against Israel.