US Lets Russian Oil Tanker Head to Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

The United States Coast Guard has allowed a Russian tanker carrying crude oil to proceed toward Cuba, potentially easing the island’s worsening fuel crisis, according to a US official cited by The New York Times.

The tanker, reportedly owned by the Russian government, is carrying about 730,000 barrels of crude oil. Ship-tracking data showed it was just miles from Cuban territorial waters on Sunday evening and is expected to reach the port of Matanzas by Monday night.

The shipment could offer temporary relief to Cuba, which has been struggling with declining fuel reserves amid an ongoing supply shortage.

The development comes despite measures imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump that had effectively curtailed oil shipments to Cuba since January. These policies included warnings to countries supplying fuel to the island and, in one instance, intervention to divert a tanker.

Although US vessels were deployed in the region, the Coast Guard did not intercept the Russian tanker. A US official said no directive was issued to block the shipment, allowing it to proceed.

The reason behind the decision remains unclear, and there has been no official confirmation on whether similar shipments will be permitted in the future.

Earlier, on March 19, the US issued a new 30-day general licence allowing the sale of Russian-origin crude oil and petroleum products, valid until April 11. However, the licence explicitly excludes transactions involving North Korea, Cuba, and Crimea.

The tanker’s arrival is expected to provide short-term economic relief to Cuba, which continues to face fuel shortages and broader economic challenges.