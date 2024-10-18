Virat Kohli after his commendable fifty against the Black Caps in the opening test back to making records
Kohli became India's fourth only player to reach the 9k mark
The talisman batter has earlier shattered and created many records in international arena
The run-machine went past Sachin's century tally in ODIs after his 50th ton
He also went past Dhoni to become India's second most capped player
The chase master also holds the record for having the Highest-ever career batting average by an Indian - 58.67
In addition, he also holds multiple IPL records including the most hundreds in a single season.