Here are some facts on Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 on October 9
Ratan Naval Tata was the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, who founded the Tata Group.
Ratan Tata fell in love while working in Los Angeles but the girls parents refused to let her move to India because of ongoing 1962 Indo-China war
Ratan Tata came close to getting married four times, but never married
Ratan Tata took over from his mentor-uncle JRD Tata as Chairman of Tata Group in 1991
Ratan Tata got Tata Motors to acquire Jaguar Land Rover in 2004
Ratan Tata received the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, the second highest civilian honour in India
In 2009, Ratan Tata fulfilled his promise to make a car affordable to middle class, which was Tata Nano
He was conferred with title Chairman emeritus of Tata Sons after stepping down from the chairman position