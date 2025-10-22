Netizens & fans of Ranveer & Deepika were delighted after the star couple finally shared pics of their 1-yr-old daughter Dua Padukone Singh!
The pics featuring the three of them in traditional outfits set the internet in a tizzy, along with heartwarming reactions.
She looked adorable twinning with mom Deepika in a red traditional outfit.
Dua joins the list of Bollywood star kids list include Raha daughter of Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor.
Also in the list is Vayu - son of Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja.
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra became proud parents to a baby girl on July 15 this year.
The latest to join the list of new B-Town parents are actress Parineeti Chopra & AAP MP Raghav Chadha who welcomed their baby boy just before Diwali.