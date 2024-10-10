Ratan Tata was a Business Tycoon and Philanthropist, whose achievements have significantly influenced India's economy.
This renowned personality has received various awards in his lifetime. Let's take a look at some of them:
Ratan Tata received Padma Bhushan from Indian government in 2000.
In 2008, he was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, which is the second-highest civilian award of the Republic of India.
In 2006, he was bestowed, with the Maharashtra Bhushan by the Government of Maharashtra.
In 2009, he was given the Honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE).
Tata was also presented with, Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) in 2014.
In 2016, the French government granted him the Commander of the Legion of Honour.
Ratan Tata was also presented with an Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in 2023.