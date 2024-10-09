Hyundai Motor India has set the price band at Rs 1,865-1,960 per share for the IPO
It aims to raise funds ranging from Rs 26,505 cr to Rs 27,856 cr through an offer for sale of up to 14.2 cr equity shares
The offer is divided among various investor categories. 50% - Qualified Institutional Buyers, 35% - retail investors 15% - non-institutional investors.
The company has also set aside up to 7,78,400 equity shares, valued between Rs 131-138 crore, for its employees at a discounted price of Rs 186 per share.
The tentative listing date for the equity shares on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is set for October 22.