Is a foldable iPhone on the cards?

Earlier reports claimed that last year, Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone. (Photo: This photo is a fan-made foldable iPhone concept shared by MacRumors)

Apple seems to be working on a foldable iPhone with an entirely different iPhone design that can be opened and closed like a book. This could happen as soon as 2020, as per the latest report.

A senior analyst Wamsi Mohan shared his prediction in a research note obtained by CNBC after meeting several Apple suppliers in Asia. "We expect the iPhones this fall to be largely unchanged for the OLED versions although size changes have proved to be a catalyst in the past," Mohan wrote, "Our checks also suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020."

The report mentioned that Bank of America Merrill Lynch has said that Apple is working with Asian partners to make this foldable iPhone.

Additionally, this is not something new we have heard of. Citing unnamed sources, a Korean media outlet revealed last October that Apple was working with LG and would order foldable OLED panels. It is believed that the panel production of foldable iPhone could start from 2020. It was also reported that Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone.

Besides, Samsung and Lenovo have already showcased smartphones with foldable screens, but neither of the devices saw the light of the day or released on the market. Furthermore, following the rumours and patents out there, it seems like foldable screens in the tech world could be the next form factor.