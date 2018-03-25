search on deccanchronicle.com
Technology, Mobiles and Tabs

Is a foldable iPhone on the cards?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 25, 2018, 9:57 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Forget Samsung Galaxy X, a new report suggests that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone.
Earlier reports claimed that last year, Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone. (Photo: This photo is a fan-made foldable iPhone concept shared by MacRumors)
 Earlier reports claimed that last year, Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone. (Photo: This photo is a fan-made foldable iPhone concept shared by MacRumors)

Apple seems to be working on a foldable iPhone with an entirely different iPhone design that can be opened and closed like a book. This could happen as soon as 2020, as per the latest report.

A senior analyst Wamsi Mohan shared his prediction in a research note obtained by CNBC after meeting several Apple suppliers in Asia. "We expect the iPhones this fall to be largely unchanged for the OLED versions although size changes have proved to be a catalyst in the past," Mohan wrote, "Our checks also suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020."

 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy X: Here's how to use it

The report mentioned that Bank of America Merrill Lynch has said that Apple is working with Asian partners to make this foldable iPhone.

Additionally, this is not something new we have heard of. Citing unnamed sources, a Korean media outlet revealed last October that Apple was working with LG and would order foldable OLED panels. It is believed that the panel production of foldable iPhone could start from 2020. It was also reported that Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone.

Besides, Samsung and Lenovo have already showcased smartphones with foldable screens, but neither of the devices saw the light of the day or released on the market. Furthermore, following the rumours and patents out there, it seems like foldable screens in the tech world could be the next form factor.

Tags: apple, iphone, lg, samsung, foldable iphone




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is a foldable iPhone on the cards?

Earlier reports claimed that last year, Apple applied for a patent application for a foldable display and is likely researching ways to create a foldable iPhone. (Photo: This photo is a fan-made foldable iPhone concept shared by MacRumors)
 

Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?

Losing that would be a disaster, not just for Facebook, but for any Silicon Valley company that relies on users to open up their private lives.
 

India queries Cambridge Analytica over alleged Facebook data breach

India is preparing for a general election in 2019 and several states will elect new assemblies this year and the next.
 

Beware: New Facebook scam email is milking your sensitive information

By the time you realise, your Facebook page information is lying in someone’s database, ready to be sold to someone sitting thousands of miles away waiting to perform cyber crime.
 

Xiaomi Redmi 5 review: Superior build, eager performance — value for money

While its predecessor offered all the usual stuff in the best of ways, the Redmi 5 brings changes in places that made the budget smartphone feel ‘budget’.
 

Dreamers in limbo: Anti-deportation measures left out of federal spending bill

Trump had multiple chances to craft a DACA fix with Congress. But one never materialized, despite overwhelming public support for letting Dreamers stay. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Mobiles and Tabs

Apple’s first official app for Windows 10 — iTunes

Apple will reach out to those who prefer the minimalist Windows 10 S.

Moto X4 (6GB RAM) review: Lacks the X factor

BlackBerry Ghost Pro leaked render shows bezel-less design

Rumours indicate that the Blackberry Ghost and Ghost Pro could be launched in the second quarter of 2018 and India could be the first market to get the hands on these phones.

Huawei’s 512GB smartphone, specifications spotted on TENNA

Huawei P20 Pro with triple camera sensors (Photo: Evan Blass).

OPPO A1 with 18:9 display, face unlock feature launched: Specifications and price

The OPPO A1 will be available in three colour variants – Cherry Red, Dark Blue, and Pearly White.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham