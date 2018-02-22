search on deccanchronicle.com
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 key specifications leaked: All you need to know

A fresh report has revealed the key specifications of the Mi Max 3 phablet.
If rumours are to be believed, the Mi Max 3 could be the second Xiaomi smartphone to have Qi wireless charging after Mi 7. (Photo: XDA Developers)
After Xiaomi launched two new smartphones — Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro along with their smart TV in India last week, the Internet couldn't keep calm over what could be Xiaomi’s next big ticket launch. Rumours of the upcoming Mi 7 and Mi MIX 2S flagship have been swirling for months and now a fresh report has revealed the key specifications of the Mi Max 3 phablet.

According to XDA Developers, the Mi Max 3 could come with wireless charging support and feature an iris scanner. If rumours are to be believed, the Mi Max 3 could be the second Xiaomi smartphone to have Qi wireless charging after Mi 7. The report further revealed that the Mi Max 3 could feature a Sony IMX363 sensor or an S5K217+S5K5E8 Samsung dual camera module. On the front, a single camera sensor is expected, accompanied by an iris scanner from Omnivision.

 

The Mi Max 3 could sport a massive 7-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and run Android 8.1 Oreo. The dual-SIM smartphone could draw its power from even bigger 5500mAh battery similar to its predecessor the Mi Max 2 (5300mAh battery).

The report further claims that the smartphone could have an IR Blaster, LED light notifications, dual SD card support, audio tuned by Dirac and Qualcomm’s aptX and aptX HD Bluetooth audio codecs. The handset might come with dual speakers. As of now, there is no information available about the storage capacity. There’s no confirmation about the launch date and its availability.

