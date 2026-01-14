Wake-Up Call To Sleep Tight

There’s nothing like a good night’s sleep. Adequate sleep matters for good health. In today’s fast-paced world, sleep deprivation has become a common issue. Sleep optimisation is set to be one of the major health trends of the year 2026. It is not just about sleeping longer hours. It is about improving the quality of sleep. No wonder the sleep industry is flourishing with high-tech mattresses to sleep-tracking wearables, relaxation apps and hotels offering sleep packages.

Sleep Notes

“Academic pressure, excessive screen time and gadget use, long working hours, and rising stress levels are some of the key reasons for sleep deprivation. Over time, lack of proper sleep can impact physical health and mental well-being. It can make one feel cranky, tired, and frustrated,” says Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant, Chest Physician, Intensivist and Sleep Disorders specialist, Gleneagles Hospitals, Mumbai.

Sleep is an important factor in memory consolidation, decision-making, and maintaining emotional resilience. In children, sleep deprivation can lead to poor concentration, learning difficulties, irritability, and slower physical growth. “Adults may experience fatigue, stress, anxiety, reduced work performance, and a higher risk of lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart problems. In the elderly, lack of sleep can worsen memory issues, increase the risk of falls, weaken immunity, and aggravate existing conditions such as high blood pressure and depression,” says Dr Harish.

Power Nap time

Japan and some of the other countries are encouraging power naps in the daytime at workplaces. A 15–30 minute afternoon nap can make one more energetic, focused, and even happier, without disturbing night sleep. “As per the medical community, a quick nap is a brain booster, a stress reliever and a heart issue risk reducer through its soothing effect on the nervous system. Napping is advantageous for people who start working early, have mental work to do, or suffer from slight sleep loss. However, taking long naps or napping in the late afternoon can negatively affect night sleep. Hence, it's better to avoid it,” says Dr Pooja Thirumangalath, Senior Specialist Pulmonologist, Aster RV Hospital.

Sleep Therapies

Besides medication, today people seek various therapies to overcome sleep deprivation. “Medication may offer temporary relief, but it does not address the underlying stress stored in the subconscious mind. In hypnotherapy, pranic healing, and sound healing, clients are guided to relax the nervous system and calm the mind. Affirmations such as ‘I release all stress as I exhale. My mind is becoming quiet and peaceful, helping surrender the body into rest. Through breathwork, sound healing, affirmations, and gentle exercises, the mind, body, and soul gradually relax, allowing refreshing sleep to return naturally,” states Pooja Seth, a certified Pranic Healer, who is also into Crystal Healing, Chakra Healing, and Sound Healing, Amritsar.

Sleep Vacations

Sleep vacations are now considered a wellness trend. Quietude, fewer technology distractions, cosy bedding, light control and the regularity that aids proper sleep. “Such trips incorporate sleep schedules, relaxation therapies, mindfulness practices, exposure to nature and the provision of nutritious, sleep-inducing meals. There are even places where one can track sleep, realign circadian rhythms and get sleep habit improvement counselling,” states Dr Thirumangalath.

Slumber Aid

It is better to consult a sleep expert when sleep disturbances last for a long time and affect daily life. “If a person has difficulty falling asleep, wakes up several times during the night, or wakes up feeling tired, he/she should not ignore it if it continues for more than 2- 3 weeks. A strong urge to sleep during the day, poor concentration, memory problems, getting irritated easily, or being dependent on coffee to function are the warning signs. Some symptoms need immediate evaluation, such as loud snoring, choking or gasping during sleep, restless or uncomfortable legs at night or morning headaches,” adds. Dr Thirumangalath.





Snooze Mode

• The national survey on India's sleep pattern reveals that 59% of Indians get less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep.

• Children need 9–12 hours of sleep each night to support growth and learning.

• Adults should aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep to maintain physical and mental well-being.

• Elderly people require 7–8 hours of sleep, although sleep may become lighter with age.

• As per the American Academy, sleep deprivation refers to a consistent lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep that fails to meet the body’s restorative needs.

Sleep Optimisation Tips (Courtesy: Pooja Seth, certified Pranic and sound healer)

· Sleep routine. Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. A consistent routine trains the body and mind to relax naturally.

· No gadgets: Avoid use of phones, laptops, and TV at least 30 minutes before bedtime. This activates natural sleep hormones.

· Practice breathwork: Breathing exercises, meditation, or chanting before sleep help release stress.

· Sleep environment: Keep your bedroom clean, cosy, and peaceful with soft lighting.

· Food Watch: Avoid heavy or spicy meals late at night.

· Gratitude: Maintaining a gratitude journal before bed brings emotional calm.

Celebrity Sleep Talk

• Gwyneth Paltrow advocates ‘clean sleeping.’ The term prioritises 7 to 10 hours of sleep for wellness. She bans phones, laptops and TV from the bedroom. Palhrow releases a video series exploring sleep strategies.

• Michael Phelps made sleep a core part of his regimen during his Olympic training. He slept 8 hours every night and took noon naps. He preferred sleeping in a high-altitude chamber to boost endurance and recovery.

• Jennifer Lopez catches 7 to 9 hours of sleep. She said in JFO newsletter: “We don't value sleep. “We value grinding and working hard -- sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there."