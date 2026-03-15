Ugadi Vibes on Your Plate

The new year, Ugadi, is around the corner, and to celebrate it with food is the best way to welcome all things new.

Traditionally, the dishes prepared on Ugadi reflect the philosophy of life itself —- a balance of flavours that represent the many emotions one experiences in the coming year. Sweet, sour, bitter, spicy, salty, and tangy elements are intentionally brought together in the festive meal. Ravish Mishra, executive chef at The Leela Palace Chennai, explains, “Beyond symbolism, Ugadi is also about seasonal transition. The festival falls at the onset of spring when fresh produce such as raw mangoes, neem flowers and new jaggery becomes available. Homes prepare dishes using these ingredients as a way of welcoming the new harvest and aligning with the rhythms of nature. For many families, the Ugadi meal is the first elaborate feast of the year. It is prepared with care, shared with family, and offered to the divine before being enjoyed together — making food both a ritual and a celebration.” Ugadi is not just the Telugu New Year; it is a celebration of life itself, with all its joys and sorrows. “Just as Ugadi Pachadi combines sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy tastes, our food reminds us to embrace every flavour of life, honouring the balance that nourishes both body and soul,” adds Shivaramakrishna J., Executive Chef, Novotel Vijayawada Varun.

Food, food.

What makes Ugadi cuisine special is its simplicity and honesty. Unlike elaborate festive menus that focus on richness, Ugadi food celebrates freshness and balance. Many of the dishes are rustic and home-style, relying on the quality of seasonal ingredients rather than heavy spices or complicated techniques.

Ugadi, the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra, marks the beginning of the New Year. It is a time for reflection, renewal, and a fresh start. “The festival is also closely tied to nature, celebrating the blooming of flowers, the arrival of spring, and the hope for a bountiful harvest. Ugadi is a festival that celebrates new beginnings, renewal, and the start of a new year in the Telugu culture, marked with vibrant food traditions and cultural significance. The festival revolves around both the spiritual and practical aspects of life, and food plays a central role in reflecting these themes,” says Syed Muhammad, Executive Chef, Sterling Palavelli, Godavari.

Here are some recipes for you to try

Ugadi Pachadi Courtesy Tarakeshwara Rao Baga, Radisson Bu Plaza Hyderabad, Banjara Hills

• Tamarind 1 tbsp

• Jaggery chopped ¼ cup

• Mangoes chopped 1/2 cup

• Neem flowers 2 Tbsp

• Ground black pepper ¼ teaspoon

• Salt as required

Method

Soak tamarind in water for about 40 minutes. Then squeeze the tamarind pulp and set it aside. In a small mixing bowl, add this tamarind pulp. Next add 1 cup water (can increase depending on the consistency) to this bowl containing the tamarind extract or pulp. Add the chopped jaggery. Mix very well with a spoon so that the jaggery dissolves. Add the finely chopped raw mangoes and neem flowers. Season with salt and black pepper powder. Mix very well.

Raw Mango & Coconut Ugadi Rice Courtesy Ravish Mishra, Executive Chef at The Leela Palace, Chennai

This is a light, aromatic rice preparation inspired by the flavours of Ugadi. It brings together tangy raw mango, gentle sweetness from jaggery and a subtle bitterness from toasted neem flowers.

This is a light, aromatic rice preparation inspired by the flavours of Ugadi. It brings together tangy raw mango, gentle sweetness from jaggery and a subtle bitterness from toasted neem flowers.

Ingredients

• 2 cups cooked short-grain rice (cooled)

• 1 medium raw mango, grated

• ¼ cup fresh grated coconut

• 1 tbsp powdered jaggery

• 1 tsp dried neem flowers (lightly toasted)

• 2 tbsp sesame oil

For tempering

• 1 tsp mustard seeds

• 1 tsp chana dal

• 1 tsp urad dal

• 2 dried red chillies

• 2 green chillies, slit

• 8-10 curry leaves

• 2 tbsp roasted peanuts

To finish

• 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

• Salt to taste

Method

• Heat sesame oil in a wide pan and add mustard seeds. Allow them to splutter.

• Add chana dal and urad dal and sauté until lightly golden.

• Add dried red chillies, green chillies and curry leaves. Stir for a few seconds until aromatic.

• Add the grated raw mango and cook briefly for about a minute, just until the sharpness softens slightly but the freshness remains.

• Stir in the jaggery and a pinch of salt. The jaggery should melt lightly without making the mixture sweet.

• Add the cooked rice and gently fold so the tempering coats the grains evenly.

• Finish with grated coconut, roasted peanuts and toasted neem flowers.

• Garnish with coriander and serve warm

Sunnundalu (Urad Dal Ladoo) Courtesy Syed Muhammad, Executive Chef, Sterling Palavelli, Godavari.

Ingredients

• Urad dal 1 cup

• Rice 2 tbsp

• Sugar or jaggery ¾-1 cup

• Ghee ½ cup

• Cardamom ½ tsp

Method

• Roast urad dal and rice until aromatic.

• Cool and grind into a fine powder.

• Mix the powder with sugar or jaggery.

• Add warm ghee gradually and mix well.

• Shape the mixture into laddoos.

Jonna Pittu Laddu Courtesy of Shivaram Krishna J, Executive Chef, Novotel Vijayawada Varun

Ingredients

• 500 grams jonna (sorghum) flour

• 200 grams grated jaggery (or powdered)

• 60 grams ghee

• 50 grams grated coconut (optional)

• 4 grams cardamom powder

• Garnish (cashews, almonds)

Method

• Wash the whole jonna thoroughly to remove dust and impurities. Drain and spread it on a clean cloth or plate to dry completely.

• Once dry, coarsely grind the grains into a crumbly, coarse flour/powder. Avoid making it too fine.

• Place the coarse jonna powder into idli steamer moulds or a steaming vessel. Steam for about 15 minutes until fully cooked. Transfer the steamed jonna into a bowl.

• Using your hands, lightly crush and fluff it so that there are no large lumps, creating a soft, crumbly texture.

• In a small pan, melt jaggery with 1-2 tsp water until it forms a sticky syrup.

• Pour the jaggery syrup into

roasted flour. Add ghee, cardamom powder, and coconut. Mix quickly while warm until it comes

together.

• Take small portions and roll them into round balls using your hands.

• Garnish with chopped nuts on top.

Ingredient fix

Certain ingredients are inseparable from the Ugadi table because they carry both seasonal and symbolic significance. Together, these ingredients create dishes that are vibrant, seasonal, and meaningful.

• Raw mango is one of the most prominent ingredients. Its sharp tang represents the surprises and challenges of life. It appears in pachhadi, rice preparations and simple chutneys.

• Neem flowers are another defining element. Their bitterness signifies life's inevitable hardships but also their role in purification and healing in traditional Indian diets.

• Jaggery provides sweetness and represents happiness and prosperity in the coming year. The new jaggery produced after the harvest has a deeper flavour and is widely used in festive sweets.

• Tamarind, green chillies, and fresh coconut add layers of tang, heat and richness to many dishes served on the day.

• Another subtle but important ingredient is new rice, symbolising abundance, and a fresh agricultural cycle.