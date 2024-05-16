The Keto Equation

Maintaining a keto-friendly diet involves focusing on consuming foods high in healthy fats, moderate in protein, and low in carbs. So how do you get it right? Experts weigh in.

The Specifics

Embarking on a keto-friendly diet can be a transformative journey towards improved health and vitality. However, to reap the full benefits while ensuring safety and sustainability, it’s essential to approach this dietary regimen with knowledge and preparation. “The key to a successful keto diet lies in striking the right balance of macronutrients. By significantly reducing carbohydrate intake and replacing it with healthy fats and moderate protein, the body enters a state of ketosis, where it burns fat for fuel instead of glucose. It's crucial to focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods like avocados, nuts, seeds, oily fish, leafy greens, and quality sources of protein to meet nutritional needs while keeping carbohydrate intake low,” says Eshanka Wahi, Culinary Nutritionist, Holistic Wellness coach and Founder of Eat Clean with Eshanka.

Food Fix

This involves understanding the principles of ketosis, learning which foods are high in carbohydrates and which are low, and familiarizing oneself with keto-friendly meal options. Knowledge is power when it comes to making informed choices and staying committed to one’s goals. Simrat Kathuria, CEO and Head Dietitian, The Diet Xperts, says, “Prioritise options such as meats, fish, eggs, nuts, seeds, avocados, and healthy oils while avoiding sugary items, grains, high-sugar fruits, and starchy vegetables. Close monitoring of carb intake ensures staying within the optimal range for ketosis. It is also crucial to stay hydrated, replenish electrolytes, and consider overall nutrient intake. Importantly, seeking guidance from healthcare professionals or nutritionists can provide valuable support in navigating the diet effectively and safely to meet health goals.” Keto-friendly foods encompass a range of options such as poultry, fish, seafood, and eggs. Cheese varieties like cheddar, mozzarella, and cream cheese are suitable, as are low-carb vegetables including spinach, broccoli, and cauliflower, along with avocados. Almonds, chia seeds, healthy fats like olive oil and coconut oil are staples. In moderation, berries like raspberries and blackberries can be included, as well as some dairy products like Greek yoghurt and heavy cream, with attention to carb content,” adds Kathuria.

Choose Well

However, the keto diet is not for everyone. Individuals with gallbladder issues should avoid keto diets. Additionally, individuals taking medications that affect blood sugar levels or insulin sensitivity should consult a healthcare professional before starting a keto diet. If there are concerns about health or medical history, seeking personalised advice from a healthcare provider before embarking on any dietary changes is advisable. “People with conditions such as pancreatitis, liver failure, disorders of fat metabolism, or those with Type 1 Diabetes should avoid this diet or follow it under strict medical supervision. Additionally, pregnant, and breastfeeding women should consult healthcare professionals before starting keto," says Rahul Kamra, Founder, Ketorets.

Prepare Yourself

Preparation is key to success on a keto diet. Stocking up on keto-friendly foods and eliminating high-carb temptations from your pantry can set the stage for success. Focus on incorporating plenty of non-starchy vegetables, healthy fats like coconut oil and olive oil, grass-fed meats, poultry, fish, and eggs. Experimenting with keto-friendly substitutes for traditional high-carb foods, such as cauliflower rice or zucchini noodles, can add variety and satisfaction to your meals. "There's no one-size-fits-all answer to the duration of a keto diet. Some people may choose to follow it long-term for weight management or metabolic health, while others may use it as a short-term intervention to kick start fat loss or improve insulin sensitivity. When transitioning away from keto, gradually reintroducing carbohydrates while monitoring your body's response can help prevent rapid weight regain or digestive discomfort. Focus on whole, minimally processed carbohydrates like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to maintain overall health and balance," says Wahi.

Keto Advantage

The duration of a keto diet can vary based on individual goals and health needs. Some may follow it for a few months, while others may see it as a longer commitment. Transitioning back to a normal diet should be gradual to avoid adverse effects like weight gain or blood sugar spikes. Increase carb intake slowly and monitor how your body responds. The benefits of a well-formulated keto diet extend beyond weight loss. "Additionally, keto has shown promise in managing conditions like epilepsy, PCOS, and metabolic syndrome. Embarking on a keto-friendly diet can be a rewarding journey towards improved health and well-being," says Wahi. By understanding the principles of keto, being mindful of individual needs and limitations, and prioritizing nutrient-dense foods, individuals can harness the power of ketosis while promoting long-term health and vitality.

What’s keeping the ketogenic diet alive

Actress and business mogul Gwyneth Paltrow followed a vegan keto diet to detox and ease lingering COVID-19 symptoms like fatigue and brain fog.

The diet may include eggs, chicken, poultry, cheese, eggs, salads, no-starch veggies, olives, butter, and so on. This diet requires avoiding starchy vegetables, breads, grains, cakes, pastries, and sweets.

Studies have now proven that the diet can be beneficial for a wide range of different health conditions: Heart illness, Cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, Polycystic ovary syndrome, and so on

Kim Kardashian, notorious for trying out the latest dieting trends, reportedly lost a whopping 60 pounds from the keto diet

Actress Halle Berry has been open about her fondness for the keto diet. She has been following the keto diet for the past 30 years to help manage diabetes.

