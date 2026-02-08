The Jaggery Juggernaut

Jaggery has sweetened Indian lives for centuries. Made from concentrated sugarcane juice or palm sap, it is widely used across India and other parts of Asia as a traditional alternative to refined sugar.

Unlike processed sugar, jaggery retains molasses, minerals, and antioxidants, making it richer in nutrients such as iron, magnesium, and potassium. Vikram Debnath, Executive Chef, SUKA Brew and Kitchen, says, “Jaggery has been a cornerstone of Indian cooking for centuries, cherished not merely as a sweetener but as an ingredient that brings depth, warmth, and balance to food. Unlike refined sugar, it retains its natural molasses, lending dishes a rounded flavour and gentle, earthy sweetness. In traditional Indian kitchens, it is used to temper spice, enrich grains, and craft wholesome festive fare, playing a vital functional and cultural role across regional flatbreads, sweets, curries, and beverages.”

The Edge

Jaggery is not only a traditional sweetener. A popular trivia is that jaggery is often eaten during winter months because it generates warmth in the body, making it a seasonal favourite. However, while jaggery is healthier than processed sugar, moderation is key. Excess consumption can raise blood sugar levels and contribute to weight gain. “It is best consumed in small amounts, paired with balanced meals, and avoided by those with diabetes unless advised by a doctor. Thus, jaggery stands out for its cultural significance, nutritional value, and unique role in both food and wellness,” says Rohit Yadav, Executive Chef, Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City.

The Difference

Jaggery is an ingredient with its own personality. “A small amount can completely change how a dish feels on the palate. It softens spice, rounds off acidity, and adds warmth without overpowering other flavours. Jaggery connects food to tradition, but at the same time, it adapts beautifully to modern cooking,” says Chef Rahul Gladwin Massey, Founder, Culinary Mentor, Culinarte.

Suresh Rajan Pillai, Chef De Cuisine, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad, adds, “In Indian cuisine, jaggery plays a vital role in balancing flavours, softening bitterness, enhancing spices, and adding warmth to dishes. From festive sweets to everyday cooking, jaggery represents nourishment, tradition, and mindful eating.”

JAGGERY JACKPOT

Ariselu (Courtesy: Rohit Yadav, Exe. Chef, Marriott Executive Apartments Bengaluru UB City)

Ingredients

• Raw Rice 500 g

• Jaggery 375 g (adjust to taste; the general ratio is

1 kg rice to 500 grams jaggery)

• Water as needed (approx. 1 cup for the jaggery syrup)

• Cardamom Powder 1 tsp

• White Sesame Seeds 2 tbsp

• Ghee 3 tbsp (for mixing into the dough and greasing)

• Oil (or ghee) for deep frying

Method

1. Soak the raw rice in water for 16-24 hours. Drain the water completely and spread the rice on a clean cotton towel to air dry for about 30 minutes, until it is still damp. Grind the damp rice in a blender into a fine powder and then sieve it to ensure a smooth flour. Cover the flour to retain moisture.

2. In a heavy-bottomed pan, add the grated jaggery and a small amount of water (around 1 cup). Heat on a medium flame, stirring until the jaggery dissolves completely. Strain the syrup to remove any impurities, then return it to the pan. Continue to boil the syrup on a low-medium flame, stirring frequently.

3. Drop a few drops of the syrup into a small bowl of cold water. It should not dissolve; you should be able to gather it with your fingers and roll it into a soft, malleable ball. Once this stage is reached, immediately turn off the heat.

4. Add the ghee, cardamom powder, and white sesame seeds to the hot jaggery syrup and mix well. Slowly add the prepared rice flour to the jaggery mixture in batches, stirring continuously with a

wooden spoon to avoid lumps until a thick, smooth dough forms.

5. Cover the dough and let it rest at room temperature for at least 8-12 hours, or overnight. The dough will firm up after resting.

6. Heat enough oil for deep frying in a pan or kadhai over medium-low heat.

7. Grease a banana leaf or a plastic sheet with ghee or oil.

8. Pinch a lemon-sized portion of the dough and roll it into a ball. Place it on the greased surface and flatten it with your fingers into a disc shape (about 3-4 mm thick).

9. Gently slide the flattened disc into the hot oil. Fry one or two at a time, ensuring you don't overcrowd the pan.

10. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Use a slotted spoon to remove the arris from the oil, then press it between two spatulas or a special press to squeeze out the excess oil.

11. Place on a plate and then serve.

Rotti Bella (Jaggery Flatbread)

(Courtesy: Vikram Debnath, Exe. Chef, SUKA Brew and Kitchen)





Ingredients

For the Dough

• Whole wheat flour 200 g

• Salt 3 g

• Oil 10 ml

• Water 130 ml

For the Filling

• Grated jaggery 150 g

• Fresh grated coconut 60 g

• Cardamom powder 0.5 g

• Dry ginger powder 0.5 g

For Cooking

• Ghee 10 ml

Method

1. In a bowl, mix whole wheat flour and salt. Add oil and water gradually to form a soft dough. Cover and rest for 15 minutes.

2. In another bowl, combine grated jaggery, grated coconut, cardamom powder, and dry ginger powder. Mix well to form a moist filling.

3. Divide the dough into equal portions. Flatten each portion slightly.

4. Place a spoonful of jaggery filling in the centre, seal carefully, and gently flatten using your fingers.

5. Roll lightly into a thick flatbread using minimal flour.

6. Cook on a preheated tawa on medium heat until golden spots appear on both sides.

7. Finish with a light brushing of ghee and serve warm.

Caramelised Onion, Corn & Red Paprika Pizza

(Courtesy: Chef Rahul Gladwin Massey, Founder | Culinary Mentor, Culinarte)





Ingredients

For the Pizza Base

• Flour 160 g

• Instant dry yeast, 3 g

• Warm water 95 ml

• Salt 2 g

• Olive oil 10 ml

• Jaggery Tomato Sauce

• Grated jaggery 40 g

• Water 30 ml

• Peeled tomatoes (crushed by hand) 80 g

• Red paprika ½ tsp

• Salt ¼ tsp

For the Toppings

• Onion (thinly sliced) 1 medium (about 80 g)

• Sweetcorn kernels (boiled) 50 g

• Mozzarella cheese (grated) 90 g

• Royal Grove Extra Virgin Olive Oil 5 ml

• Black pepper powder ¼ tsp

Method

1. Mix warm water and yeast in a bowl and rest for 5 minutes. Add flour, salt, and olive oil. Knead into a soft, smooth dough. Cover and rest for 45–60 minutes until doubled in size.

2. Heat grated jaggery and water on a low flame until the jaggery melts completely. Add crushed La Puglia peeled tomatoes, salt, and red paprika. Cook gently for 4–5 minutes until slightly thick. Cool before use.

3. Caramelise the Onions. Heat olive oil in a pan. Add sliced onions and cook slowly on a low flame until soft, lightly golden, and naturally sweet. Do not rush this step.

4. Preheat oven to 250°C. Roll the dough into a thin 9-inch base and place on a greased baking tray. Spread the jaggery tomato sauce evenly. Top with caramelised onions, corn, and mozzarella. Finish with black pepper.

5. Bake for 10–12 minutes until the base is crisp and the cheese melts evenly.

6. Rest for a minute before slicing and serve warm with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Chettinad Ukkarai

(Courtesy: Suresh Rajan Pillai, Chef De Cuisine, Marriott Executive Apartments Hyderabad)

Ingredients

• Raw rice ½ cup

• Split Bengal gram

(Chana dal) ½ cup

• Jaggery (powdered) ¾ cup

• Fresh coconut (grated) ½ cup

• Ghee 4 tbsp

• Cardamom powder ½ tsp

• Cashew nuts 2 tbsp

• Raisins 1 tbsp

• Water as required

• Salt a pinch

Method

1. Soak rice and chana dal together for 1 hour.

2. Drain and grind coarsely (grainy paste, not smooth).

3. Steam the mixture until fully cooked (like soft puttu).

4. Mash lightly while still warm.

5. Heat a pan, add ghee, and fry cashews & raisins; remove.

6. In the same pan, add the mashed mixture, jaggery and a little water.

7. Cook on a low flame, stirring continuously.

8. Add coconut, cardamom powder, fried nuts & a pinch of salt.

9. Finish with the remaining ghee; mix until crumbly and aromatic.