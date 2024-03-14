The cardio-first, weights-first riddle!

Are you ready for an intense workout session at the gym? But where should you start? Cardio or weights? For most fitness freaks, this is an everyday conundrum. After all, the way you structure your workouts is the key to your fitness goals. So which one comes first, cardio or weights?

Both bring benefits

Forget the myth that weight training and cardio are rivals in the fitness world, says Imran Farooqui, strength & conditioning coach, “In reality, they are partners, each bringing distinct benefits to the table and synergistically amplifying your overall health and well-being,” he says. The key lies in finding your personal sweet spot — the amount of work you can comfortably tolerate and gradually build upon. “Don’t get discouraged by what others do; listen to your body and tailor your approach accordingly,” is his piece of advice, even as he underlines why incorporating both strength training and cardio is a recipe for long-lasting health and fitness.

Unique Benefits

Each type of exercise offers advantages that others can’t replicate. “Weight training builds muscle mass, which boosts metabolism and strengthens bones, while cardio enhances cardiovascular health, improves lung function, and increases endurance,” explains Imran.

Synergy in action

Far from being independent entities, these training styles actually work together beautifully. Imran says strength training can improve your ability to perform cardio exercises with better form and power, while strong muscles also support your joints during cardio activities, reducing the risk of injury. “Ultimately, a well-rounded fitness routine that encompasses both strength and cardio is the ultimate pathway to a healthier, more resilient you. So ditch the “either-or” mentality and embrace the power of this dynamic duo,” says the fitness expert.

Debatable

For someone like Zaineb Ali, a certified Pilates instructor who has carried out her own experiments to ascertain whether it should be cardio or weights first, she feels this subject is debatable. “It’s all about your goals. If you are a beginner, you would want to first increase your energy and stamina by building a healthy cardiovascular system that supports your resistance training. So a consistent cardio before your strength would be a good deal and a win-win for your heart rate and your muscle growth,” she explains.

But on the other hand, if your goal is to maximise muscle strength, then strength training comes first. “If your goal is fat loss, then cardio is a must. So choosing your goal depends on your training history, age, exercise tolerance, and preferences,” she points out.

Zaineb says energy building is as important as muscle building, but if there is no energy and stamina, one can’t lift weights, and vice versa.

“If one is looking to build strength and muscle mass, they should do weights before cardio. This way, you can use your full energy and focus on lifting heavy and challenging weights, which will stimulate muscle growth and strength gains.”

Road to revocery

“To improve cardiovascular fitness and endurance, one should do cardio before weights. This way, you can perform your cardio exercises at a high intensity and duration, which will boost your heart health and stamina,” she says.

Some studies suggest that doing cardio first can increase fat oxidation and energy expenditure, while doing weights first can increase post-exercise oxygen consumption and metabolism.

“However, the most important factor for weight loss is creating a consistent calorie deficit through diet and exercise. Do remember to always warm up before exercising, drink plenty of water, and listen to your body,” advises Zaineb.