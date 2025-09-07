Take A Leaf Out Of Nature's Basket

From Meghan Markle’s famous pasta salad to Kim Kardashian’s lettuce crunch bowl, everybody is taking a leaf out of celebrity ‘raw secrets’ and ‘dressing it up’ in their salad bowls. Spin, Chop, Toss, Rustle and Eat. Vibrant, crunchy raw salads are magical.

Globally, many types of salads have been enjoyed for ages. Veganism has been gaining popularity, but the latest fad has people eating raw plant foods that can be consumed without cooking. Freshly cut lettuce, carrots, kale, cherry tomatoes, mango, raw papaya, blueberries, sprouts, all topped with dressings and nuts, are some of the favourites.A salad typically consists of a mixture of healthy green vegetables and fruits, seasoned with salt, oil, and vinegar. Many prefer grazing on salads for dinner. Salad bars have emerged as a popular choice for those looking to maintain a nutritious diet. “Salad bars around the world are getting creative, crafting vibrant salads with unique dressings, and piling them with toppings like seeds, nuts, sprouts, cheese, a drizzle of olive oil, and fresh herbs. Cream. They truly transformed from simple sides into exciting appetizers, satisfying main courses, and even delightful desserts, especially with those fantastic fruit-based creations,” says Ashish Singh, head chef and chief operating officer at Cafe Delhi Heights.There is a growing market for salads made from organically grown produce. “When done right, they’re not just healthy—they’re refreshing, flavorful, and incredibly satisfying. It’s exciting to see diners exploring fruits, sprouts, and crunchy veggies not as side notes, but as full-on heroes of the plate,” adds Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi, Corporate Chef at Iron Hill India.Indian cuisine offers a variety of traditional salads. Chatpata raw sprouted moong salad with cucumber and onion is widely consumed in Indian homes. In Gujarat, Kachumber of raw cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, coriander and green chillies, dressed with curd, is common. In North India, Lachcha onion Salad is popular with meals. In Himachal Pradesh, grated radish, ginger, green chillies, fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice are a seasonal must. Fruit Chaat is a refreshing desi salad made with fruits and chaat masala. Kakdi Chi Koshimbir, is a staple in Maharashtrian homes. South Indians enjoy Thoran of finely shredded cabbage and carrot, tossed with coconut chutney. Raw Banana Stalk Salad with buttermilk is also a nutritious salad made in the South.The interest in fresh, functional foods, such as sprouted seeds and microgreens, has been on the rise. Microgreens salad made with crop shoots harvested within a few days of seedling of fenugreek, coriander, mint, wheatgrass, onion, radish, beet, lettuce, etc., is used in raw salads.“Nutrient-packed microgreens are eaten across South India. Sprouted green gram- kosambari is a fresh salad served in Karna-taka with tempering of curry leaves. Also, raw methi microgreens are popular in Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Karnataka. The tiny greens are also used in dishes such as pulao, soppu saaru, or as a salad. Tender raw beetroot shoots and radish are used as garnish or in chutney,” says Vidyalakshmi, a food blogger from Chennai.Raw salads made with fresh fruits, vegetables, microgreens, or sprouts are rich in fibre, antioxidants, and enzymes that support digestion, boost the immune system, hydrate and enhance overall health. Dark, leafy greens are nutrient-dense dense with a limited number of calories.Salads can be a beneficial addition to your diet when eaten the right way. One should choose fresh organic fruits and vegetables to reduce exposure to pesticides. Raw foods, especially leafy greens and sprouts, can have dirt, bacteria, or tiny worms. Rinse under running water and soak in a solution of vinegar or a natural veggie wash. Don’t cut and store for a long time; also, chopped salads from the store often lose their nutrients and freshness.Dr Shabana Parveen, Head Dietetics, Artemis Hospitals, says, “Raw salads on an empty stomach or as a meal by itself may make one feel bloated. It’s best to eat salad with your main meals.”Top your salad with nuts, seeds, berries, sprouts, or even a spoonful of curd to make it more nourishing. Dressings like olive oil, lemon juice, or homemade dips improve nutrient absorption. Mix with homemade dips like hummus, yoghurt-based dressings, or mint chutney. Cubes of pineapple, orange or a handful of pomegranates add a burst of freshness. For protein, add some paneer cubes or boiled chickpeas!“A balanced plate should have a range of colours and textures, such as leafy greens, crunchy vegetables, fruits, and seeds. Lemon juice or apple cider vinegar makes a natural dressing. Don’t add too much cheese, creamy dressings, or red chilli flakes. Ready-made dressings may have sugar and preservatives in them,” adds Shabana.Raw salads can be healthy, but only if they are fresh, clean, and well-balanced. So go for a bowl of raw salad for a dose of fibre and vitamins, and enhance your immunity.• Bela Hadid: Loves a salad of arugula, cucumbers, red peppers, cheese and avocado, dressed up with lemon, salt, pepper, olive oil and balsamic glaze.• Woody Harrelson credits his vegan plant-based lifestyle for oodles of energy.• Shruti Haasan likes a salad of carrots, onions, and cucumbers topped with kimchi water, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame oil.• Shilpa Shetty’s salad includes beetroot, spinach, lettuce, olive, pomegranate, cucumber and apple, topped with cheese, seeds and spices.• Gwyneth Paltrow relishes a salad of avocado, cherry tomatoes, steamed beets, lettuce, purple cabbage, pepperoncini and a radish salad with dressing of vinegar and mustard.Raw Papaya Salad (Courtesy Chef Ashish Singh,Head Chef, Cafe Delhi Heights)• 2 cups grated raw papaya• 2 tbsp roasted peanuts, crushed• 1 tbsp coriander, chopped• 2 tbsp lemon juice• 1 tbsp honey, optional• 1 chopped green chilli• 1 tbsp soy sauce• 1 tsp roasted sesame seeds• Salt to tasteMethod1. Grate papaya into thin, long strands.2. In a mixing bowl, add the grated papaya, chilli peanuts, and coriander.3. Add lemon juice, soy sauce, honey and salt. Toss it. Garnish with sesame seeds.Lychee and Raw Mango Salad (Courtesy Syamal Raju Annamneedi, Corporate Chef, Ironhill India)Ingredients• Baby Arugula lettuce 40 g• Lolo Rosso green lettuce 40 g• Romaine lettuce 40 g• Lychee sliced 80 g• Cherry tomatoes, halved, 60g• Raw mango julienned 80 g• Dressing• Mango purée 40 g• Apple cider vinegar 10 ml• Yellow mustard 5 g• One Thai red chilli, chopped• Salt and crushed black pepper as per taste• Aromata seasoning 1gMethod1. Wash and dry all the lettuce and tear the leaves into bite-sized pieces. Slice lychees. Cut cherry tomatoes into halves. Peel and julienne the raw mango.For the Dressing:1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together mango purée, apple cider vinegar, mustard and chopped Thai Chilli, salt, crushed black pepper, and Aromata seasoning.2. Combine all the salad ingredients. Pour the dressing overthe salad and toss gently.MunchyMicro salad (Courtesy Vidyalakshmi)• 15 g Sunflower Microgreens• 15 g Radish Microgreens• 15 g Mustard Microgreens• 15 g Beetroot Microgreens• 50 g Iceberg Lettuce• 50 g Lolla Rossa Lettuce• 7 Cherry Tomatoes• 3 Tbsp Chopped Roasted Almonds• 1 Tbsp Balsamic Vinegar• 3 Tbsp Parmesan cheese• 1 Tsp Salt and PepperMethod1. Wash the lettuce, place it in ice water for a minute, then pat dry. Roughly chop into bite-size pieces.2. Chop the cherry Potatoes into halves. Trim the microgreen shoots.3. Top with roasted almonds and cherry tomatoes.4. Dress the salad with vinegar and olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Garnish with grated Parmesan cheese and serve.