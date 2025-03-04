Should you try sleepmaxxing?

In a lifestyle dominated by electronic gadgets and late-night fast food, a good night’s sleep is becoming a luxury.Due to disruptions in the body's circadian rhythm, more and more young people are struggling with sleep. In the pursuit of the perfect slumber, insomniacs are trying various supplements and sleep trackers. This has given rise to the trend of sleepmaxxing, a combination of medically proven methods and viral hacks aimed at achieving optimal sleep. It can include taking magnesium and melatonin, getting enough exercise, taping the mouth while sleeping, or even eating kiwis before bedtime.Benefits of Sleepmaxxing“Sleepmaxxing encourages better sleep hygiene, such as maintaining a consistent bedtime, limiting blue light exposure, and using relaxation techniques. Smart devices like sleep trackers provide insights into sleep patterns, helping individuals make adjustments.Natural sleep aids like magnesium and herbal teas offer alternatives to pharmaceutical sleep medications. Improved sleep quality enhances mental clarity, emotional regulation, and stress reduction, says Dr. Johnsey Thomas, Psychologist & Well-being StrategistDoes Sleepmaxxing Work?“The latest trend is doing multiple things to improve sleep. The internet tells us that 7-8 hours of sleep is essential, or we may develop health issues. This has made people obsess over sleep.However, the amount of sleep required varies from person to person. Some may need 7 hours, others 8, or even just 6. It’s wrong to assume that everyone should focus on a single, generalized sleep goal, says Dr. Nalini Nagalla, Pulmonologist & Sleep SpecialistShe warns that obsessing over sleep quality can be counterproductive, leading to orthosomnia—an unhealthy fixation on getting perfect sleep.“The most important factor for good sleep is a relaxed mind and body. But by sleepmaxxing, you might end up making yourself anxious. What happens when you try to hold sand tightly in your fist?”Dr. Johnsey adds another caution: “Over-reliance on sleep trackers may create stress when scores are low, even if one feels rested. Many sleep gadgets and supplements lack scientific backing, and some, like melatonin overuse, can disrupt natural sleep cycles.”Eating Kiwis, Taping the Mouth—Does eating kiwis help with sleep? “There are small studies suggesting kiwis may induce sleepiness, but there aren’t any large-scale studies. However, if you like eating kiwis, go ahead, explains Dr. Nalini NagallaTaping the Mouth for SleepWhat about taping the mouth while sleeping? “It hardly helps,” Dr. Nalini states. “Tapes are suggested to keep the mouth closed during sleep or reduce snoring. However, people snore due to airway collapse during sleep, which can be caused by obesity or other factors. Taping will not solve this issue.More importantly, some people are mouth breathers due to nasal obstructions. For them, mouth taping can be harmful, shares Nalini.