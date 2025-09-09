Pushing Limits, Defining Endurance

The recently concluded Hyrox Mumbai brought together more than 3,500 fitness enthusiasts from over 50 countries, transforming the city into a powerhouse of strength, stamina, and resilience. Known globally as the ‘World Series of Fitness,’ the event marked one of India’s largest gatherings of its kind, testing participants through a brutal mix of endurance runs and functional workouts.

Abrar: Training, pride, and podium glory

For Mohammed Abrar, the event was about setting a benchmark. He clinched 4th place overall in India and an impressive 3rd in the 25-30 age group.

“This race is not just a test of physicality — it’s about discipline, mindset, and consistency,” says Abrar, who also coached and mentored the Hyderabad team. “I trained with the belief that every rep, every run would take us closer to that flag-and it did.”

The Hyderabad contingent excelled, bringing home six flags in total. The team included Sayeeda-Arpita, Siddharth-Akshay, Mohammed Abrar-Raju, Sindura-Pranathi, Aishwarya-Mehak and Sabina Xavier-Reshma Pudota.

“Coming home with those flags is truly a matter of pride for us,” Abrar beams. “To see the entire team give their best was exhilarating.”

From Surgery to Strength

Just last year, Abrar underwent three knee surgeries-ACL, meniscus, and LET. Yet he refused to stop.

“Step by step, I trained, ran, and pushed limits. Each morning with my F45 family, I trained, ran, and kept nutrition on point-while coaching others for 8+ hours daily. Balancing both wasn’t easy, but it proved that if you truly want something, you make it happen,” he says.

Sabina Xavier: Grit through pain

Among the determined athletes was 48-year-old Sabina Xavier, who competed alongside partner Reshma Pudota. Midway, Reshma suffered severe toe cramps, forcing the duo to fight through pain from the fourth station onward.

“Every step after that was sheer willpower,” recalls Sabina. “Reshma was in visible pain, but together we kept pushing. Completing the course wasn’t just about fitness-it was about resilience, trust, and mental strength. Now I truly understand why Hyrox is called a Hybrid Rockstar.”

Their perseverance carried them across the finish line-proof that endurance is as much about mindset as muscle.