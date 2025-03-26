Menopause Retreats (Eat, Sleep, Relax, Period)

Menopause and perimenopause were once a hush-hush affair, but today several women are openly and confidently sharing their experiences. Many are stepping out of their homes and spending the most important and transformative journey of their lives in menopause retreats. Many of these retreats are nestled in the lap of nature where women can spend some ‘Me-Time’ by themselves or in the company of their loved ones. Simply put, menopause retreats are a perfect “getaway” for many women to cope with the havoc menopause may cause in their body, mind, and heart.



Menopause affects every woman differently. For some, symptoms may show themselves by way of hot flushes, weight gain, or mood swings. Given the hullabaloo, women are now choosing these menopause retreats to simply Eat. Sleep and Relax — Period!



Much-Needed break



“Menopause retreats offer a dedicated space for women to navigate a significant life transition in a woman’s life,” says Vaishali Sridhar, General Manager, Viveda Wellness Centre, Nashik. Vaishali explains that while such breaks can be taken anywhere and at any time, having a dedicated wellness resort, especially in a natural setting, adds to the experience.



She says, “The natural setting that is far from the hustle and bustle of city life is better equipped to cater to a woman at such times, allowing them to just be themselves.” In fact, many women who visit menopause retreats forge deeper bonds with other women going through the same challenges. Same time. Same place. Such spaces then serve as safe havens with nobody judging you for what you do.



Emotional Churning



Menopause, from a physical sense of things, marks the end of the reproductive years of a woman. While it’s a natural transition, the hormones involved could bestow one with waves of emotional fluxes. Explaining this emotional chaos, Dr. Naresh Perumbuduri, a Senior Ayurvedic Physician at Ananda in the Himalayas says, “Our menstrual health and hormonal rebalance retreats offer a sanctuary for healing.”



Suggesting that these retreats allow guests to regain vitality, restore emotional balance, and calm the unease they feel within. Dr. Naresh shares that these retreats don’t just serve as a relaxing break. He says, “These programmes address concerns such as irregular cycles, PMS, perimenopause or even menopause through Ayurveda, yoga or nutrition.”



These programmes help ease discomforts like mood swings, bloating or cramps and worse, disrupted sleep patterns in women during the menopause phase.



First-hand experience



Preethi N, from Hyderabad, says, “After having struggled with menopausal issues, what was most difficult for me was losing weight.”



Preethi shares that it was then that she got to know of menopause retreats happening around and chose to go for one to see a healthier version of herself. “The retreat at Viveda helped me find my way back to a healthier diet and a fitter me.”



Preethi shares that such retreats also do a lot of internal wiring, allowing one to understand how their own body and mind work. “My menopause caused me sleep-related issues, making it difficult for me to even be on track with routine daily activities,” says Avanti Mittal from Mumbai.



Avanti opines that the time spent at menopause retreats, more than simply being a vacation of sorts, also helps in understanding one's bodily needs. With these needs, many times being ignored or otherwise overlooked. She says, “After spending 14 nights at the retreat, I started sleeping like a baby!”



Many offerings



While women have experienced fulfilling results, it's important that one knows what one wants when it comes to these retreats. Is it a sleep-related issue? Or is it more to do with nutrition well-being during the menopause phase?



Vaishali says, “One could expect a range of options at menopause retreats from sessions on hormone health and nutrition, to yoga and meditation or even massages, acupuncture and other therapies to alleviate symptoms.”



Dr. Naresh says, “At Ananda, one could expect bone and muscular health support focusing on strength-focused activities that support bone density and muscle health." Other sessions could range from Hydrotherapy and Spa treatments to emotional well-being sessions, focusing on stress management and self-awareness paths.



One needn’t be too surprised to find other traditionally ingrained treatments such as Abhyanga, Shirodhara, or even Pancha-karma detoxification— all of this helps ease discomfort and support hormonal transitions more naturally.



Relax & Reboot



Menopause is a significant and challenging transition in every woman’s life. It could be daunting and isolating too. It’s important at such times for women to simply step back, reboot a little and then hop on. Vaishali says, “Many women usually feel unprepared or unsupported during the menopause phase.” Explaining that retreat spaces try their best to tailor their offerings to provide a safe and supportive space for women to pause, learn, and heal.



Menopause retreats offer women the opportunity to focus on their health. Perhaps, some warmth from family and friends, a little tweaking in lifestyle habits, and a retreat if needed could help women gracefully embrace menopause.



— Vaishali Sridhar,GM, Viveda Wellness Centre, Nashik

The healing touch

Some of the facilities and features at menopause retreats include:



Sessions on hormone health and nutrition



Yoga, meditation, massages, acupuncture, and other therapies to alleviate symptoms



Hydrotherapy and spa treatments for emotional well-being



Strength-focused activities that support bone density and muscle health



Treatments such as Abhyanga, Shirodhara or even Panchakarma detoxification to help ease discomfort and support hormonal transitions naturally



— Dr. NARESH PERUMBUDURI, Sr. Ayurvedic Physician, Ananda, Himalayas

— AVANTI MITHAL, Mumbai

