Meals Dad Will Savour One Plate At A Time

Food is one of the simplest yet most powerful ways to express love, and on Father’s Day, it becomes especially meaningful. Fathers often appreciate the little things: a quiet gesture, a familiar flavour, a plate made just for them. “Cooking something at home, even if it’s humble, can say what words sometimes can’t. It’s a way to honour their quiet strength and ever-steady presence. A favourite dish made with thought and care can bring back memories, spark conversations, and create new moments to cherish,” says Thirumurugan B, Executive Chef, Sterling Kodai Lake. Father’s Day is a time to honour quiet strength, steady love, and unsung sacrifices. “At Anthara French and American Bakery, we believe food can express what words often cannot, especially for fathers who may not always wear their emotions on their sleeves. A lovingly prepared dish becomes a heartfelt gesture. It can stir up old memories, surprise with new favourites, and turn an ordinary moment into something meaningful,” says Balasunda-ram Murugesan, founder, chef & director at Anthara.

For Pop-ular Palate

It is a no-brainer that most fathers are not always easy to read. They are just quietly doing what needs to be done —without fanfare, without fuss. Vinayak Patil, Corporate Head Chef, The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar, adds, “Food is a heartfelt way to show love, and Father’s Day is the perfect time to create something both personal and indulgent. A Filter coffee banana bread — with its sponge, a flavourful twist on the classic banana bread, infused with the rich, aromatic taste of South Indian filter coffee —makes a sweet and thoughtful tribute to the hero at home.”

Father’s Day gives us that rare opportunity to turn the spotlight on them. Food is one of the most genuine ways to show you care. Especially for dads who may not be the most expressive, a thoughtfully prepared meal can say everything that words sometimes cannot. It doesn’t have to be extravagant — just something made with intent that tells him, ‘This is just for you.’ Whether it’s grilled over hot coals or simmered low and slow, it creates a moment where he gets to pause, savour, and feel appreciated. Here is a collection of recipes that reflect this ethos and have the love for father ingrained in them.

1. Blue Pea Flower Chalimidi

2. (Courtesy of Aishani Tiruveedhula, Recipe Analyst at Nutreatlife)

3. In Andhra homes, Chalimidi is not just a sweet; it’s a sacred tradition. It’s offered to the bride wrapped in a saree, sent after her wedding, after her delivery, and during every good occasion from her family as a ‘chaluva,’ something meant for her well-being, sweetness, and blessings. “When my parents—my mom from Telangana and my dad from Andhra Pradesh—were getting married, this dish was needed. But on my mom’s side, this tradition was completely unheard of. However, my dad, an unapologetic Chalimidi lover, didn’t wait for the bride’s side to bring it. Instead, he made sure his side brought it along wrapped with love and soaked in jaggery. And that one small gesture, that one bowl of Chalimidi, bridged more than just taste; it brought a smile, curiosity, and eventually, a tradition that was embraced by everyone. But today, on Father’s Day, I wanted to turn that tradition around. If Chalimidi is meant as a chaluva for the bride’s well-being, then why not offer it to all fathers who build a home of togetherness, who preserve traditions, and who add their own flavour of love into everything?” says Tiruveedhula.

4. Ingredients

5. • Rice flour 190 g

6. • Sugar 180 g

7. • Green cardamom: 3 to 4 pods

8. • Cashews 10

9. • Dried coconut pieces 15 g

10. • Water 250 ml

11. • Blue pea flowers 20

12. • Ghee 100 ml

Method

13. 1. Wash and soak 2 cups of rice for 4–5 hours.

14. 2. Drain and let them dry on a cloth for about 30 minutes.

15. 3. Grind the rice into a fine powder and set aside.

16. 4. In a pan, add 250 mL of water and bring it to a boil.

17. 5. Add blue pea flowers and simmer until the water turns a deep blue.

18. 6. Strain out the flowers and add 180 g of sugar to the blue water.

19. 7. Stir and cook until the sugar completely melts and forms a light syrup.

20. 8. Gradually add the prepared rice flour into the warm syrup while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

21. 9. Add ghee in portions while stirring and cook on a low flame for about 10 minutes until it thickens and turns glossy.

22. 10. Lightly roast cashews and dried coconut pieces in a spoon of ghee until golden.

23. 11. Crush cardamom pods.

24. 12. Add the roasted nuts and cardamom to the Chalimidi mixture and give it a final stir.

25. 13. Serve warm or let it cool— this Chalimidi not only tastes divine but also brings together the beauty of tradition and innovation in every spoonful.

Pizza Dough Bhatura

(Courtesy: Tarun Sibal, Chef & Entrepreneur, Street Stroyss)

Food is a powerful vessel for nostalgia and love. “My mind immediately drifts back to my childhood, to visits to my father’s office in Sadar Bazar. The highlight was always the bhatura chola treat from 'Nand di Hatti'—a 'moment of pure delight', shared with him. This Chole Bhatura recipe embodies that—it's a taste of the memories of my childhood, a direct line to the comfort and love associated with my father,” says Sibal.

Ingredients

For the Chole

• 1 cup chickpeas (boiled with tea leaves)

• 2 tablespoons ghee

• 1 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds)

• A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

• 1-inch piece of ginger, chopped

• 2-3 green chillies, chopped

• 1 teaspoon homemade chole masala

• 1 teaspoon coriander powder

• Salt, to taste

For the Battura

• 1 kg unbleached wheat flour

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon honey

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon active yeast

• Water, as needed

Method

1. To Make Chole, heat ghee in a large copper pan over medium heat. Add ajwain and hing, letting them sizzle for a few seconds.

2. Add chopped ginger and green chillies to the pan. Sauté until the ginger is lightly browned. Add powdered masala, homemade chole masala, and coriander powder to the pan. Mix well.

3. Add the boiled chickpeas (cooked with tea leaves) to the pan. Mix well with the masala mixture. Cook the chole for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the flavours have melded together and the sauce has thickened slightly. Garnish with fresh cilantro or scallions, if desired.

4. For the Battura, mix water (around 250 ml) with yeast. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes until frothy.

5. Combine flour, salt, honey, and olive oil in a mixing bowl. Add the yeast mixture and mix until a soft dough forms. Knead the dough for 5-7 minutes until smooth and elastic. Let the dough rest for 24-48 hours until it doubles in size.

6. Divide the dough into small balls. Roll out each ball into a disc shape. Fry the Battura in hot oil until golden brown.

Kara Bonda

(Courtesy: Thirumurugan B, Exe. Chef,

Sterling Kodai Lake)

Kara Bonda is warm, nostalgic, and full of comfort—much like the presence of a father. “It’s a snack many of us grew up with, and on a day like this, it brings back the essence of home. Cooking it for your father or alongside him becomes a beautiful way to connect. It’s not just food—it’s a moment to pause, to sit together, to talk, laugh, and remember. And in that quiet togetherness, Kara Bonda becomes more than a dish—it becomes a memory,” says Thirumurugan.

Ingredients

• Gram Flour 100 g

• Salt 3 g

• Oil 50 ml (plus extra for deep frying)

• Chilli Powder 5 grams

• Green Chilli (chopped) 2 ml

• Sufu (tempering spice mix) 5 g

• Mustard Seeds 2 g

• Urad Dal 3 g

• Curry Leaves 2 g

• Onion (chopped) 50 g

• Ginger Garlic Paste 5 g

• Coriander Leaves (chopped) 2 g

• Baking Soda 0.5 g

• Water as required

Method

1. In a bowl, combine chopped onions, green chillies, curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste, and coriander leaves.

2. Add besan, salt, chilli powder, baking soda, and just enough water to form a thick, smooth batter.

3. Heat 50 ml of oil in a tempering pan. Add mustard seeds, urad dal, and sufu. Once they splutter, pour the tempering into the batter and mix well.

4. Heat oil for deep frying. Shape the batter into small rounds and gently drop into hot oil.

5. Fry until golden and crisp.

6. Serve hot with coconut chutney or tomato ketchup.

Agra Mushroom Matar

(Courtesy Chef Ajay Chopra, Plaka)

“For me, these aren’t just dishes; they’re emotional landmarks, the kind of food Dad grew up on. The kind he lovingly complained was 'never quite like Maa made it,' until he took a second helping anyway. My dad was a lifelong vegetarian who never once let his personal choices limit mine. My dad grew up in Agra, and he grew up eating Matar Masala (Peas Masala), which used to be a common dish on the streets of Agra. Kachodi and Matar Masala. I have given it a mushroom spin and made it into a mushroom mutter masala as a tribute to him.”

Ingredients

For Gravy

• Oil 3 tbsp

• Ghee 3 tbsp

• Jeera 1 tbsp

• Cinnamon Stick 2

• Bay Leaves 4

• Black Cardamom 4 Pods

• Green Cardamom 8 Pods

• Whole Black Pepper 1½ tsp

• Green Chilli Paste 3 tsp

• Ginger Paste 3 tsp

• Fennel Powder 1 tbsp

• Salt to taste

• Whipped Yoghurt (with Maida): 5 Cups + 4 tsp

• Turmeric Powder 2 tsp

• Garam Masala Powder 1½ tsp

• Red Chilli Powder 1½ tsp

• Dry Ginger Powder 1½ tsp

• Black Pepper Powder 1½ tsp

• Khoya 200 grams

• Chopped Coriander 5 tbsp

• Sugar ½ tsp

For Finishing

• Oil + Ghee: 1 tsp each

• Button Mushrooms (Halved/Quartered) 70 grams

• Green Peas (Blanched) 50 grams

• Salt to taste

• Red Chilli Powder ¼ tsp

• Black Pepper Powder ¼ tsp

• Coriander leaves

Method

1. Heat oil and ghee in a large pan. Add cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, black cardamom, green cardamom, and whole black pepper. Sauté until aromatic.

2. Stir in green chilli paste and ginger paste. Cook until the raw smell disappears. Add fennel powder and stir and cook for a minute. Add salt, whipped yoghurt, turmeric powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, dry ginger powder, and black pepper powder. Mix well.

3. Stir in khoya (reduced milk solids) for richness and simmer the gravy until it thickens slightly. Finish the gravy with chopped coriander and a pinch of sugar to balance flavours.

4. In a separate pan, heat a little oil and ghee. Add halved or quartered button mushrooms and sauté until lightly golden. Add blanched green peas and cook briefly, ensuring everything is well coated.

5. Pour the prepared gravy into the pan with mushrooms and peas. Stir and cook until everything is well combined and heated through.

6. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with naan, roti, or steamed rice.