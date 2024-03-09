Leave it in

Unlike regular conditioners, hair creams contain higher concentrations of nourishing ingredients to provide deep hydration and repair. They work by coating the hair cuticle, delivering nutrients, moisture, and active ingredients to repair and revitalise the hair from within.

The Specifics

A leave-in hair cream is a no-rinse conditioner that’s left in your hair after you wash it and before you style it, so the hair maintains its moisture. A smoothing cream is a cream that is usually used before you blow-dry your hair.

Dr. Stuti Khare Shukla, dermatologist and founder of Elements of Aesthetics, says, “Leave-in conditioner is a fantastic solution, especially for individuals with dry, unruly, and unmanageable curly hair. Typically formulated with a thinner texture, leave-in conditioners adhere better to the hair, providing improved spreadability. It is crucial to apply them exclusively to the ends of the hair, avoiding the scalp and focusing on the entire length, particularly the ends. These conditioners boast high levels of fatty acids, various oils, and sometimes proteins as ingredients.”

Choose Right

The effectiveness of a hair cream depends on the chosen ingredients and your specific hair needs. However, in general, these treatments can nourish and hydrate dry hair, boost shine and manageability, reduce frizz and flyaways, strengthen hair, prevent breakage, stimulate hair growth, and combat hair loss. “Hair creams, in general, are suitable for individuals with various hair types and concerns, including dryness, damage, and frizz. However, those with specific allergies or sensitivities to certain ingredients should check the product’s formulation before use. Individuals with excessively oily hair might want to use hair masks less frequently to avoid excess buildup. It is advisable for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals to consult with a healthcare professional before using products with potent ingredients,” says Akshay Oswal, co-founder and CEO of Oceglow. Ayush Manocha, Founder, Bellalocks, and Director, Ayush Manocha Unisex Salon, says, “The main ingredients in leave-in hair creams can vary, but they often include ingredients like shea butter, argan oil, coconut oil, aloe vera, and various plant extracts. These ingredients are known for their moisturising, nourishing, and protective properties.”

Soft and smooth

A leave-in cream is a moisturising hair cream that is often applied to wet or damp hair and left in the hair rather than rinsed out, with the main purpose of leaving the hair moisturised and soft for a longer period of time. Aanhsita Mehrotra, Founder, Fix My Curls, says, “Leave-in creams are usually an amalgamation of butters and oils that are mostly water-soluble or sometimes silicone-based. What these ingredients do is form a film over the hair, coating it with a conditioning, soft feel, and look. This leaves the hair appearing shinier and feeling softer. It is like a deep conditioner, except lighter and made to be left in; the effects have greater longevity.”

Conditioning Matters

Leave-in hair creams are versatile styling products designed to nourish, hydrate, and style your hair without the need for rinsing. Aankith Aroraa, CEO, Streamline Beauty India Pvt. Ltd., says, “Leave-in cream forms a protective layer on the hair, which can help shield it from environmental factors like UV rays and pollution. Additionally, it assists in detangling the hair, making it easier to manage and reducing breakage. The cream can also contribute to enhancing the hair’s texture, adding shine, and minimising frizz.” Leave-on creams are cationic emulsions with a lower active content than conditioners. The cream works by coating the hair shaft, providing hydration, and smoothing the cuticle. This helps in detangling, reducing frizz, and enhancing overall manageability.

Hair Health

Leave-in creams are suitable for all hair types and are available in various formulas, such as sprays, creams, balms, serums, and oils. For those with naturally fine hair, opting for a lightweight spray is ideal, providing a silky finish without greasiness. “Individuals with dry, damaged, curly, or over-processed hair benefit from creamy, nutrient-rich formulas with hydrating properties. It's important to customise the choice based on your hair type and needs, ensuring that the leave-in cream complements your specific hair care requirements,” says Priya Kasthuri Rangan, Education Head, Redken India.

Sanjiv Sharma, CEO Grey Trendy Professionals Pvt Ltd, OF Hairmechanixx India’s First Barber Salon Chain, adds, “Leave-in hair cream is effective due to its formulation that includes beneficial ingredients. The conditioning agents in the cream, such as fatty alcohols or silicones, help to smooth the hair cuticle, reducing friction and preventing tangling. This makes the hair more manageable and easier to comb or brush.” Ensure the leave-in cream is compatible with other styling products you use to avoid potential interactions that may affect performance.

