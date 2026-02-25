Intentional life

The morning ritual

“My day begins at 5:30 am,” she says. “Black coffee, overnight-soaked nuts, and a banana, that’s my pre-workout ritual.” It’s a quiet routine she shares with her husband before the city stirs. “That time together sets the tone for the day.” An hour of exercise follows — a balanced blend of strength training and cardio, bookended by stretches. “We begin and end with mobility work. It keeps the body resilient.” She prefers early dinners and aims to be in bed by 11 pm.

a scheduled priority

For Dr Sajja, intention is everything. “Scheduling workouts, prepping meals in advance, and involving my family keeps me accountable.” Health, she believes, should not depend on motivation — it should be structured into routine.

A protein-first plate

“My diet is simple and protein-rich,” she explains. Boiled eggs, lean meats, and grains form the backbone of her meals. “I keep my weekly menu consistent — it reduces decision fatigue.” During long hospital shifts, hydration is key. “I carry a one-litre bottle and refill it several times a day. Salads, fruits, and nuts are my go-to during busy hours.”

Movement for Real Life

“I work out five days a week at my terrace gym,” she shares. Her split routine blends strength, cardio, and mobility. “Short runs are built into workouts, and on weekends I enjoy longer outdoor runs.” Sundays are different. “Fitness becomes family time. Exercising with my partner and children makes it sustainable and joyful.”

The emotional reset

Medicine can be emotionally demanding. So how does she unwind? “My children,” she answers instantly. “Their energy is incredibly uplifting.” Open communication grounds her. “Talking things through with my husband and family gives me clarity.” Her mindset mantra? “Focus on one task at a time. Breaking challenges into smaller steps makes even difficult days manageable.”

Sleep as recovery

“I aim for six to seven hours of sleep,” she says. When hospital demands interrupt rest, recovery becomes intentional the following day.

Philosophy of consistency

“What’s one small habit that makes a big difference?” “Consistency,” she replies without hesitation. “Small, regular efforts in exercise, nutrition, and sleep compound over time.” Her advice for those striving to live healthier: “Choose routines that fit your life. Don’t overhaul everything at once.” And to working professionals, she says, “Self-care is not selfish. When you prioritise your health, you show up stronger for your family and your work.”