How nutrition influences your daily routine?

By picking the right foods, we keep our bodies running smoothly, just like a well-oiled machine. Starting with a good breakfast helps us stay active, and snacking smartly keeps our mood and energy levels steady.

Fuel Right

Making thoughtful nutrition choices can be your secret weapon for a productive and energetic day. Think of your body as a well-oiled machine — it requires the right fuel to operate smoothly. Starting your day with a balanced breakfast, rich in proteins, fibre, and healthy fats, can kickstart your metabolism and keep you energised throughout the morning. D T Vidhi Chawla, founder, Fisico Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, says, “Incorporating nutrient-dense snacks between meals can help maintain a steady blood sugar level, preventing energy crashes and mood swings. Opting for a variety of colourful fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins ensures a diverse range of essential vitamins and minerals that support overall health. While many focus on macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals are often overlooked. These play a crucial role in various bodily functions, from immune system support to maintaining healthy skin and bones.”

Balanced Diet

If we eat a healthy balanced diet which has a good portion of protein, carbs and fats and stay away from processed food our energy level, blood sugar all remains in check, thereby allowing us to perform better in every aspect of life. Vivek Chandran and Neeraj Kumar, co-founders, The Kenko Life, say, “While we all try and eat healthy, we often overlook the importance of protein and fibre in our diet, we as Indians eat a carb heavy meal, though carb as an energy source is not the enemy here, but paired with the right amount of protein and fibre can do wonders in keeping our health and other parameters in check. Typically, Indian food is low on protein, so we need to make an extra effort of eating the right amount of protein with our food intake daily.”

Nutrition Matters

Proper nutrition supports immune function, aiding in illness prevention. Consistent, nutritious choices contribute to long-term health, influencing mood, energy levels, and overall performance in daily activities. Garima Dev Verman, certified nutritionist and medical content analyst, The Healthy Indian Project (THIP) — A Health Literacy Platform, says, “In addition to the well-known ones like vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, and iron, other micronutrients like magnesium, zinc, and potassium are crucial for various bodily functions. Ensuring a diverse and balanced diet is important to cover all essential micronutrients. These are essential fats that play a crucial role in brain function, heart health, and reducing inflammation. Sources include fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts. Gut health is increasingly recognised as a key factor in overall well-being. Probiotics, found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi, support a healthy balance of gut bacteria.”

Food as Fuel

You are what you eat. The food choices you make can either make you feel fuller for longer and keep you alert (brain foods) or lethargic. Shirin Kapadia, founder, Parama Wellness, says, “The food you consume can act as fuel for you to power through your workday and through all the chores that you need to do with sustained energy levels. Alternatively, food lacking nutrition and balance may satiate your taste buds momentarily (such as a pizza or desserts) but prolonged consumption can make you more lethargic and lack energy levels, and in-turn also negatively impacts not just how you feel and function but also how you appear.”

Food should also be consumed as per an individual’s requirements, for example, the nutrition choices for an office goer, whose job is predominantly sedentary would differ in macro-nutrients and portion sizes compared to an individual with a more active lifestyle, such as an athlete.

Listen to Your Body

Adjust based on your unique needs. Consulting with a registered dietitian can provide personalised guidance tailored to your lifestyle, preferences, and health goals. Additionally, incorporating regular physical activity synergises with good nutrition, enhancing the positive effects on your daily routine. Nutrition’s impact on our daily routines is undeniable.

Optimal nutrition choices fuel our bodies, enhance cognitive function, and sustain energy levels, ensuring we tackle daily activities with vigour. The most important thing to understand is that when it comes to nutrition, it is never a ‘one size fits all approach.’ Paying attention to hunger and fullness cues and being aware of emotional or external triggers for eating, can contribute to a healthier relationship with food.

Nutritional Tips

Prioritise whole, unprocessed foods.

Pay attention to portion sizes to avoid overeating.

Stay hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day.

Don’t rely heavily on processed and sugary foods.

Don’t skip meals, especially breakfast.

Don’t over consume caffeine or sugary beverages.

Don’t ignore your body’s hunger and fullness cues.