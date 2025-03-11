How I Keep Myself Healthy & Fit: I’m a fitness enthusiast

Doctors have long working hours, including overnight hours and high-stress situations.

Dr Srinivasa Narayanam, senior consultant urologist at Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology, often finds himself in situations where he has to operate for long hours, sometimes stretching five to six hours at a time. It’s crucial for him to connect with patients and their families about serious conditions like cancer or kidney failure. “I also have to discuss major surgeries, such as kidney removal and the need for transplantation,” he tells us. At times, the doctor faces the heartbreaking task of delivering the news of a loss of life. “In such situations, I have to remain emotionally balanced to counsel the patients and their families,” he says.

He needs to have good physical health, stamina, and should be mentally sound and able to manage stress to cope with emotional challenges.

“I find that exercising in any form, whether it’s walking, running, yoga, or hitting the gym, really helps me relieve stress. It boosts my physical fitness, lifts my mood, reduces my anxiety, and enhances my cognitive function, which is so important for making quick and accurate medical decisions,” he adds.

The doctor continues, “I consider myself a fitness enthusiast, and I make it a point to walk briskly for about six kilometres and do stretching exercises every morning at 5 AM.”

Dr Srinivasa always emphasises to his patients how crucial it is to stay healthy and fit. “I often see many school-going children, and I encourage parents to let their kids play games since it contributes to their overall development,” he further tells us.

He also encounters many geriatric patients who are unwell, and he advises them to engage in slow walks while performing hand and leg movements twice a day. “I encourage my peers who spend long hours sitting in offices to stand up and take a five-minute walk every 90 minutes.”

To sum it all up, the doctor needs to be a role model for his patients and set a positive example by staying fit. He follows every health advice given by doctors who practise what they preach.