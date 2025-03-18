How I Keep Myself Fit & Healthy: It’s never too late to prioritise your health

As a neurosurgeon, Dr K Vamshi Krishna has dedicated his life to understanding the complexities of the human brain and body. However, one of the most important lessons he has learnt extends beyond the operating room: the significance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, especially as we age.

“For many, crossing the threshold of 40 can feel like a cue to slow down, but I’m here to emphasise that it’s actually a time for renewed commitment to health.”

The Importance of Staying Active

As we age, our bodies undergo various changes that can lead to decreased energy levels and increased susceptibility to health issues. He says, “It’s crucial to recognise that these changes do not spell the end of an active lifestyle. On the contrary, staying physically active is vital for maintaining strength, flexibility, and mental sharpness. In my life, I prioritise regular exercise. I begin each day with a workout, often in the morning light, which invigorates my body and mind. Whether it’s strength training, cardio, or even playing cricket with friends on Sunday mornings, I find that physical activity not only enhances my physical fitness but also boosts my mood and cognitive function.”

Nutrition: Fuelling Our Bodies Wisely

Equally important is nutrition, he says. “I adhere to a guiding principle: ‘Don’t eat the food because it’s getting wasted; if you overeat, you’ll be wasted.’ This mindset encourages mindful eating by reminding us to savour our meals and focus on quality over quantity,” he says, adding, “A balanced diet rich in whole foods — fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains — provides the nutrients necessary to fuel our bodies and minds.”

A Message to the Over-40s

Those in their 40s who are discouraged should not give up, says the brain and spine surgeon. “Instead, I consider it an opportunity to invest in my health. Regular exercise and good nutrition are not just about aesthetics; for me, they are crucial for maintaining energy, reducing the risk of chronic diseases, and enhancing overall well-being. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the demands of life, but small, consistent changes can lead to significant improvements.”

Conclusion

“As a neurosurgeon, I see firsthand how vital a healthy lifestyle is for both physical and mental resilience. Embracing health after 40 is essential for living a fulfilling and active life. Let’s challenge the notion that ageing equates to decline.”

“Start with manageable goals - perhaps a short daily walk or incorporating more vegetables into your meals.”

Remember: It’s never too late to prioritise your health and make positive changes.