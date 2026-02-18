How I Keep Healthy: Consistency Over Intensity

With lifestyle disorders on the rise, Dr Navodaya Gilla, senior consultant in internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals, relies on a disciplined yet practical routine designed to build endurance, strength and recovery in equal measure. His day starts with a brisk 30 to 40-minute jog, followed by focused gym training.

For him, it is non-negotiable. “A morning jog increases oxygen flow, improves metabolism and sharpens mental clarity. It sets a positive tone for the rest of the day,” he says. The combination of cardiovascular exercise and strength work not only builds stamina but also enhances focus before long clinical hours begin.

Evenings on two wheels

After an early dinner, Dr Navodaya turns to cycling. He describes it as a low-impact but highly effective workout that strengthens muscles, improves endurance and protects joint health. “Evening cycling helps me unwind. It is therapeutic and prevents fatigue from building up,” he explains. The rhythm of pedalling, he says, offers both physical conditioning and mental decompression.

Fitness as prevention

As a physician treating diabetes, hypertension and obesity, he sees firsthand how sedentary routines are affecting urban populations. His message is consistent. “You do not need extreme regimens or expensive memberships. What matters is sustainability. A routine you can follow for years is more powerful than a short burst of intensity,” he says.

He emphasises that exercise alone is not enough. Hydration, balanced nutrition and adequate sleep form the foundation of long-term wellbeing. “Fitness is a combination of movement, mindful eating and rest. When these work together, the body performs better and recovers faster,” he adds.

Through his own lifestyle, Dr Navodaya hopes to lead by example. His approach is straightforward yet effective. Small, consistent efforts every day create lasting health dividends.