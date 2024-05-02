Hip flexors: Creaky and Tight

Sitting for an extended amount of time leads the hip flexors to contract repeatedly, tightening and weakening the glutes. Over time, the stiffness may result in a restricted range of motion in your hips. “The sedentary lifestyle that many of us lead, typified by prolonged sitting, can contribute to this widespread problem. The evidence is not just in the discomfort felt by many people, but also in scientific understanding of how extended sitting affects the hip flexors,” says yoga and wellness coach Rina Hindocha.

When we sit for an extended amount of time, the hip flexor muscles shorten and tighten, while opposing muscles, such as the glutes, weaken. “This imbalance can lead to discomfort and restricted movement in the hips,” says Rina.

Yoga exercises that open the hip flexors help enhance circulation, relieve lower back discomfort, and increase hip mobility. Plus, these poses just feel good.

1 Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

Begin in a lunge position, one foot forward and knee bent at a 90-degree angle.

Lower your back knee to the ground and sink your hips forward until you feel a stretch at the front of your hips and thighs.

Hold for 30 seconds to one minute, then switch sides.

2 Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

Begin in plank position, then move one leg forward to the same-side wrist, allowing the shin to rest on the ground.

Extend your opposing leg straight back behind you. Sink your hips to the ground and take deep breaths into the hip stretch.

Hold for 30 seconds to one minute, then switch sides.

3 Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Lie on your back, knees bent, and feet hip-width apart.

Press into your feet and raise your hips to the ceiling, using your glutes and pushing your thighs forward.

4 Supine figure four stretch:

Lie on your back, legs bent, feet flat on the floor.

Form a figure four with your legs by crossing one ankle over the opposing knee. Reach through the gap between your legs and clasp your hands behind the thigh of the lower leg.

Gently draw the crossed legs towards your chest until you feel a stretch in the hip.

Hold for 30 seconds to one minute, then switch sides.

These asanas can help alleviate tightness in the hip flexors and improve overall hip mobility when practiced regularly. As always, listen to your body and only stretch to the point of mild discomfort, never pain.” — Rina Hindocha, yoga & wellness coach