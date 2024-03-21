Healthy Body, Healthy Mind

Effectively integrating mental and physical health involves a comprehensive lifestyle approach. Regular exercise not only enhances physical fitness but also boosts mental well-being through the release of endorphins and stress reduction.

Interconnected Approach

Chronic physical conditions can contribute to mental health challenges such as anxiety or depression, while mental health struggles may hinder adherence to healthy lifestyle choices, exacerbating physical ailments. Recognising this interconnectedness fosters a more comprehensive approach to healthcare, addressing the person rather than isolated aspects. “Moreover, mental, and physical health integration enhances overall resilience, as individuals equipped with robust mental and emotional coping mechanisms are better positioned to navigate and manage physical health challenges. The mind-body connection extends beyond symptom management to prevention, acknowledging the role of stress, emotional factors, and lifestyle choices in preventing various physical ailments. By fostering a unified approach to health, society can promote not only the absence of illness but also the presence of optimal well-being, creating a foundation for individuals to lead fulfilling and balanced lives,” says Dr. Gorav Gupta, psychiatrist and co-founder of Emoneeds.

Strike the Balance

According to Ayurveda, true health and well-being cannot be achieved without equally addressing the needs of the mind and body. In 2024, this approach is more crucial than ever, amplified by the increasingly fast-paced and stress-filled nature of daily life. The correlation between mental and physical health is significant and imbalances in one can significantly affect the other. “In recent years, we have also witnessed a surge in lifestyle-related diseases, many of which stem from neglecting mental well-being. Conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and digestive disorders often have roots in chronic stress and poor mental health. By integrating mental and physical health, we can address the root causes of diseases through lifestyle-correction practices like Ayurvedic meal planning, mindfulness, yoga, meditation, and specific Ayurvedic therapies for each condition. This approach to wellness promotes long-term wellness and a sustainably balanced lifestyle,” says Shruti Shibulal, CEO of Tamara Leisure Experiences.

Lifestyle Fix

The need to integrate mental and physical health has never been more important than now, when 20-year-olds are succumbing to heart failures and other health risks. As society evolves and faces new challenges, the understanding of health has shifted from a fragmented approach to a more holistic one, integrating both mental and physical health. Dr. Hansaji Yogendera, director, The Yoga Institute, says, “An integrated approach to health not only prevents the onset of diseases but also enhances resilience, mental clarity, and emotional balance. Practices like mindfulness and meditation can positively impact physical health, fostering a stronger immune system and better coping mechanisms. This, in turn, improves overall performance in both personal and professional spheres. Rest and self-care are non-negotiables for both your physical and mental health. Re-orient your mindset and make space for rest and self-care in your routine rather than focusing on toxic productivity.” Dr Prashant Kumar, wellness consultant at Six Senses Vana, adds, “There are lots of small changes you can make in your daily routine that will help you to maintain good physical and mental health in the long run. It is a process that requires patience and consistency. In terms of do’s and don’ts, some tips suggest that we should exercise for at least 30 or 45 minutes a day. Besides jogging, running, walking, yoga, dancing, cycling, and even small activities can motivate you and keep you more active.”

Address Stigma

Instead of just measuring health in terms of how many steps you can walk in a day or how many squats you can pull off, one should also consider how they feel, their mood swings, etc. Integrating mental and physical health checks can help normalise and de-stigmatise mental health symptoms and corresponding treatment. It can help people open up about their stress, anxiety, pain, and depression, helping them get treatment in time. “A physically injured person can access a clinic in no time, but sometimes it takes years for a mentally injured person to call their doctors. Integration of mental and physical health will make it easier to find and connect health professionals with patients and access treatment early on. A large population is dealing with mental health concerns, but either they fail to recognise them themselves or haven’t been able to gather the courage to speak about them. Integrating physical and mental health will make it acceptable in the healthcare system,” says Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness.

Tips

Dedicate time to activities like meditation, games, hobbies, and exercise to rejuvenate both mind and body.

Set a daily routine that includes balanced meals, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and mindful practices.

Pay attention to how you feel and your emotional needs. If something doesn’t feel right, address it promptly.

Social connections can promote overall well-being. Foster supportive relationships with family, friends, and loved ones.

Don’t hesitate to seek help from healthcare professionals, therapists, or fitness coaches, who can offer professional advice and help you.

While pushing boundaries can be beneficial, overexerting yourself physically or mentally can lead to burnout or injuries.

Just as you wouldn’t ignore physical ailments, don’t dismiss feelings of anxiety, restlessness, depression, or any other mental health concerns. Seek help when needed.

Beware of shortcuts or fad diets that promise extravagant results in no time. Remember, health is a long-term commitment that requires patience and consistency.

Everyone’s journey is unique. Instead of comparing yourself with others, get comfortable with where you are and focus on what works best for you.

A physically injured person can access a clinic in no time, but sometimes it takes years for a mentally injured person to call their doctors. — Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach

Conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and digestive disorders often have roots in chronic stress and poor mental health. — Shruti Shibulal, CEO of Tamara Leisure Experiences