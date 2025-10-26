Going Nuts over Super Seeds

It’s time to plant the seeds of good health. Seeds are living proof that nutrient density does not depend on size. Despite their tiny, beady appearance, seeds are a nutritional powerhouse, a concentrated source of plant protein, dietary fibre, unsaturated fats, vitamins, minerals, and polyphenols. Studies highlight a positive correlation between regular seed consumption and improved heart health, hormonal balance, digestion, and sustained energy levels. “Adding them to your plate does not just add an element of crunch but also enhances the overall nutritional profile of your meal,” says Ravya Arora, nutritionist & health educator.

Use Right

There are many kinds of seeds that you can add to your diet, each providing varied benefits. Jaswanth N, Chef de Partie, Taj Connemara, Chennai, says, “Seeds like flax, chia, pumpkin, and sunflower are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They improve heart health by reducing cholesterol and supporting circulation, and are a good source of plant-based protein for vegetarians and vegans.” Packed with minerals like magnesium, zinc, and iron, they support weight management by providing satiety and improve skin and hair health due to omega-3 fatty acids. Include a variety of seeds for balanced nutrition. You can roast or soak seeds for better digestibility. Use ground flaxseed instead of whole for better absorption. Avoid consuming seeds in very large quantities, as it may cause bloating. Do not use flavoured or salted packaged seeds regularly. People with nut/seed allergies should exercise caution.

Choices Galore

Seeds can be used effectively when you sprinkle them on salads, soups, or stir-fries for crunch; blend them into smoothies for added protein and fibre; add them to baked products like breads or muffins; or mix them into yoghurt or porridge for a nutritious breakfast. Chia seeds are nutritional powerhouses that deliver exceptional health benefits in every tiny serving. Packed with omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds are your heart’s best friend, supporting cardiovascular health and reducing inflammation, while also keeping you hydrated. Chia seeds absorb 10 times their weight in water, providing convenient hydration, sustained energy release and natural satiety that supports weight management goals. “Much like chia seeds, flax seeds also contain an impressive amount of soluble fibre, which helps improve digestion, bowel movement, gut health, and lower LDL cholesterol levels. Sunflower seeds are mild and nutty and support everything from skin health to cardiovascular function. Sunflower seeds are rich in vitamin E, preventing skin inflammation and damage caused by free radicals. Pumpkin seeds are loaded with zinc, which is essential for immune function, cell growth, healing wounds and even healthy skin. The high magnesium content in the seed regulates blood pressure, supports nerve and muscle function, and strengthens your bones, in turn lowering the risk of osteoporosis,” says Arora.

Need For Seed

Timbale of Quinoa with Assorted Nuts (Courtesy of Jaswanth N, Chef de Partie, Taj Connemara, Chennai)

Ingredients

• Oats 50 g

• Bean sprouts 10 g

• Chia seeds 15 g

• Flaxseeds 15 g

• Pumpkin seeds 20 g

• Quinoa 50 g

• Parsley 5 g

• Tomato 5 g

• Salt 2 g

Method

1. Dry roast chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds until

lightly fragrant.

2. Boil quinoa with salt

3. Mix boiled quinoa with olive oil, parsley, bean sprouts, tomato and roasted nuts.

4. Garnish with puree of roasted nuts.

5. Serve as a healthy breakfast.

Seven Seed Beetroot Porridge with Feta & Sundried Tomato (Courtesy of Gaurav Mahori, Corporate Chef, Organic Bistro)

Ingredients

For the Seven-Seed Mix

• Pumpkin seeds 1 tbsp

• Sunflower seeds 1 tbsp

• Watermelon seeds 1 tbsp

• Flax seeds 1 tbsp

• Chia seeds 1 tbsp

• White sesame 1 tsp

• Black sesame 1 tsp

For the Porridge

• Beetroot (grated) 250 grams

• Rolled oats or foxtail millet 50 grams

• Vegetable stock 750 grams

• Olive oil 1 tbsp

• Garlic (finely chopped) 1 tsp

• White Onion (finely chopped) 2 tbsp

• Bay leaf 1

• Salt & cracked pepper to taste

• Feta cheese (crumbled) 50 grams

• Sundried tomatoes 4–5 pieces (sliced)

Method

1. Soak chia seeds in water for around 15 minutes.

2. Dry roast pumpkin, sunflower, watermelon, sesame, and flax seeds until aromatic. Keep aside.

3. Now heat olive oil in a pan, sauté onion and garlic till translucent.

4. Add beetroot, cook for 2–3 minutes, then stir in oats/foxtail millet.

5. Add vegetable stock, bay leaf, salt, and pepper.

6. Simmer on low until the porridge is creamy and the beetroot is soft. It will take around 15 to 20 minutes. At the same time, one can relish the lovely colour that comes from beetroot. Please whisk it if you see lumps.

7. Adjust seasoning. And discard the bay leaf.

8. Spoon porridge into a shallow bowl.

9. Top it with roasted seeds and chia seeds, which have become soft now.

10. Garnish with crumbled feta, sundried tomato slices, and microgreens.

Mixed Seeds Chutney Powder (Courtesy Radhika Rani, Senior Dietitian, Miror)

Ingredients

• Flaxseeds 3 tbsp

• Chia seeds 1 tbsp

• Pumpkin seeds 2 tbsp

• Sunflower seeds 2 tbs

• Sesame seeds 2 tbsp

• Dry red chillies 6 to 8

• Urad dal 1 tbsp

• Curry leaves: 10 to 15

• Garlic cloves 4

• Tamarind 1 small piece

• Salt to taste

• Oil 1 tsp (for roasting)

Method

1. Dry roast seeds separately on low flame until they start popping or change colour. Keep aside.

2. Roast red chillies and curry leaves until crisp.

3. Optional: Roast urad dal until golden brown.

4. Roast garlic just slightly to remove the raw smell.

5. Allow everything to cool.

6. Blend all ingredients with salt and tamarind to a coarse or fine powder.

7. Store in an airtight jar.

8. Mix with hot rice and ghee. Sprinkle over roasted vegetables or salads. Add to yoghurt or curd rice. Use as a dosa or idli powder with sesame oil. Sprinkle inside wraps or sandwiches for a flavour punch.

Rav’s Date Seed Caramel (Courtesy Ravya Arora, Nutritionist & Health Educator)

Ingredients

For the jam

• 1 cup pitted Medjool dates (soaked in warm water then drained)

• ¼ cup pumpkin seeds (lightly toasted)

• 2 tbsp sunflower seeds (lightly toasted)

• 1 tbsp sesame seeds (toasted)

• 1 tbsp ground flax seeds

• 1 tbsp soaked chia seeds

• ½ tbsp vanilla extract

• Optional milk

Method

1. Add all the prepared ingredients to a blender.

2. Blend until smooth. Add milk to loosen the texture till you achieve the desired consistency.

3. Transfer to a jar and enjoy.

4. Serving ideas: spread over sourdough and top with banana, serve as a dip with apple slices, add to oats or porridge or swirl into Greek yoghurt for a high-protein treat!

Seed-y Tips (Chef Madhav Sukhija, Pastiche)

• A handful a day is more than enough for daily consumption.

• Be sure to store them in an airtight jar to prevent moisture and prolong shelf life.

• Don’t over-roast, as it can reduce nutrient content.

• Do soak flax/chia seeds for easier digestion.

• Sprinkle over salads, soups, or smoothie bowls.

• Use as a topping for breads or yoghurt.

• Blend into smoothies or energy bars.