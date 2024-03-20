Get your facts straight

They impress you with their gyaan, and have all the magic pills or a quick fix for just about any medical issue. When they talk about health, their followers are all ears. No, we aren’t talking about any baba or Swamiji, but the ‘happening’ wellness coaches and influencers (a new one pops up every day) who seem to know just about everything about keeping one in good health. What’s more, their “medical” advice is taken much more seriously when they appear alongside a celebrity.

Samantha’s latest podcast (Take 20) episode, ‘Detox Pathways’ with Alkesh, which has been slammed for spreading misinformation about liver detox, is a wake-up call for all those who blindly follow these ill-informed wellness coaches.

No proof

Renowned gastroenterologist Dr. GV Rao says clinical professionals firmly support evidence-based practice. “The simplest method to maintain a healthy liver is to exercise frequently, avoid high-carbohydrate and high-fat diets, and refrain from drinking alcohol,” says Dr Rao, Director, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology. He says there is no proof that any juice or beverage will detoxify the liver.

Quoting from the book Detoxification by Linda Page, he says our bodies automatically remove the toxins we consume or breathe in. “The elimination or neutralisation of toxins by the colon, liver, kidneys, lungs, lymph nodes and skin is referred to as detoxification,” he explains, and adds that the subject of detoxification is still being researched, and one should not fall for scientifically unverified claims.

Avoid them

In Samantha’s podcast, controversial claims were made regarding the usage of herbs such as dandelion to detoxify the liver.

“Regarding dandelion and coffee and some other herbal medications, there are people saying that these are good for liver health. However, we do not have any studies on that,” cautions Dr. Ravichand C. Siddachari, Consultant Chief of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery at KIMS Hospitals. He says, instead of having some alcohol and using dandelion to clear or detoxify the liver, one must stick to balanced, healthy food and exercise, and avoid all herbal medications and toxins.

“People should also avoid overdosing on medications like paracetamol and painkillers, which can cause liver damage. There are vaccines for liver diseases like Hepatitis B that people can take,” he adds.

Approach with caution

Dr Ami Shah, co-founder of Zandra Healthcare and Rang De Neela Initiative echoes these thoughts. “While there is limited data supporting the claims of beneficial effects on the liver of certain herbs like dandelion, it’s crucial to approach such claims with caution, especially when disseminating information to a wide audience,” she says.

Human physiology is indeed complex, and terms like ‘detoxification of the liver’ often oversimplify the intricacies of biological processes. “The liver plays a central role in metabolic functions, and ongoing research continues to uncover its complexities and potential implications for various health conditions,” she points out.

Recent advancements, such as the approval of Resmetirom in March 2024 by the US FDA as the first drug specifically indicated for the treatment of NASH (a most severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a condition in which the liver builds up excessive fat deposits), highlight the importance of an evidence-based approach in addressing liver-related disorders. “Rather than relying on vague notions of ‘detoxing,’ people should prioritise informed decision-making and consult healthcare professionals for personalised guidance,” she suggests.

Controversial claims get attention

“When I post legit information about workouts or diets in a bland way, there is hardly any traction. But when I give out scientific and evidence-based information using language to make it sound controversial, I get tonnes and tonnes of traction on my posts,” smiles fitness expert Kuntal A. Joisher.

He cites the podcast where actor Ayushman Khurrana said that one scoop of protein powder takes three years to digest. “People are not even questioning stuff like this. If one scoop of protein powder took 3 years to digest, and if I am taking 2 scoops of protein powder every day, that means I have accumulated 30–40 kg of protein powder in my body in three years!” says Kuntal.

Quoting actor Varun Dhawan as having said some time back that protein powder does not have any calories, Kuntal says, “These people have absolutely no freaking clue what they are talking about, especially in a podcast where they call some random guest who says just about anything.” Noting that the public consumes a lot of content by influencers, he states, “Everyone wants a magical solution, real quick, and influencers are doling out absolute crap.”

The simplest method to maintain a healthy liver is to exercise frequently, avoid high-carbohydrate and high-fat diets, and refrain from drinking alcohol.” — Dr. G V Rao, Director & Chief of Gastrointestinal & Minimally Invasive Surgery, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology

‘Can I eat this?’ is a common question my clients ask me. If one searches the ‘Net or social media for any food that exists on the planet, one will find literally 1000 reasons to eat it or not eat it, and that can be confusing.” — Kuntal A. Joisher, Fitness trainer

As influ-encers continue to wield significant power over public health discourses, it’s imperative that they adhere to sound scientific principles and avoid spreading misinformation that could potentially harm their followers.” — Dr Ami Shah, co-founder, Zandra Healthcare