Gait Ready For Brain Age Clues

The next time you walk to the market or head for a morning stroll in the park, pay attention to your pace. Your pace may predict your brain health. It turns out that your walking speed could reveal more than just your fitness level—it may offer insights into how well your brain is ageing. Increasingly, neurologists are pointing to gait (walking style and speed) as a simple but powerful window into your cognitive health.



Walking & Brain Health



There is a neurological link between walking and the brain. Medical experts are now treating walking speed as more than a measure of mobility—it’s becoming a crucial biomarker for brain health. Studies suggest that a slow or uneven gait could indicate early signs of neurodegeneration, even before more obvious symptoms like memory loss or tremors appear.



“Did you know? Your walking speed can reveal a lot about your health. It can help to know if you are at risk of some neurological conditions,” says Dr Shirish M Hastak, Regional Director of Neurology, Stroke & Neurocritical Care at Gleneagles Hospitals, Parel, Mumbai.



“Yes, your walking speed is associated with brain health. Slower walking can reflect changes in brain structure, such as reduced volume in areas responsible for movement, memory, and decision-making,” he explained.



Detecting Disorders



According to Dr Hastak, walking speed isn’t just about ageing—it can actually serve as an early detection tool for several neurological disorders.



“Declining gait speed may signal early cognitive decline and structural brain ageing,” he said. “It can help detect conditions like classical Parkinson’s disease, atypical Parkinsonism, normal-pressure hydrocephalus (a form of dementia), multiple sclerosis, and vascular dementia.”



He added that gait changes often appear years before other symptoms do. “That makes walking speed a useful, non-invasive early marker. Regular assessment of gait in older adults can aid in early diagnosis and intervention.”



Early Monitoring



Dr Hastak advises family members to keep an eye on loved ones who show noticeable changes in walking speed or posture. “One has to be aware of changes in the walking of your loved ones, and if required, go to a neurologist early so they can be helped. Remember, walking speed may be a surrogate marker of your brain health,” he said.

Gait Analysis in Check-Ups



Dr Vishwanathan Iyer, a Neurosurgeon at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, agrees that gait analysis should be a routine part of health assessments for the elderly.



“In clinical practice, various studies confirm that gait analysis is indeed an effective early screening tool for cognitive decline,” says Dr Iyer. “Changes in walking speed, stride, and balance may indicate the chances of conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.”



Brain Controls Your Steps



Dr Iyer explained that walking isn’t purely a physical task — it involves both motor and cognitive brain pathways. “So, disruptions in gait can reflect early neurological changes,” he said. “A regular gait assessment in routine check-ups for older adults is a simple, non-invasive way to detect potential issues.”



He recommends combining gait analysis with cognitive testing. “This dual approach enhances early detection and supports timely intervention. It is imperative to make gait analysis a part of geriatric neurological evaluations. Be safe, be sure, and go for a gait analysis as recommended by the doctor,” Dr. Iyer emphasized.

Natural Brain Screening

As the medical community explores better ways to diagnose neurodegenerative diseases early, walking speed is emerging as a low-cost, highly accessible tool. Unlike expensive scans or invasive procedures, gait assessments can be done quickly in outpatient clinics — or even through wearable tech at home.



Technologies like AI motion tracking and wearable sensors are already making it easier to monitor walking patterns over time, helping doctors identify subtle but meaningful changes.



When to Be Concerned



Experts recommend that individuals over 60 — and their caregivers — watch for early warning signs such as reduced walking speed, unsteadiness, or a shuffling gait. “If your loved one is walking slower than usual, seems off-balance, or has trouble initiating steps, it might not just be ageing — it could be the brain trying to tell you something else,” Dr Hastak warned.