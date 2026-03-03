Fitness Is a Lifestyle, Not a Phase

Her mornings begin on a grounding note. “My daily routine starts with lukewarm water, and I have a black coffee after reaching the hospital,” says Dr Sai Sanjana, consultant physician at Kamineni Hospitals.

Working in a demanding medical environment requires discipline and planning. She follows intermittent fasting and breaks her fast at 2 pm. “I prefer a protein-rich meal — regular home-cooked food, nothing fancy.”

Fueling the Body the Right Way

Nutrition, she believes, should be practical and sustainable rather than restrictive. “I aim for 1–1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. That helps maintain muscle and overall strength.” Balance is key. “I make sure I have at least one seasonal fruit daily — whatever is available. Before my workout, I have a small snack for energy and better performance.”

Structured Yet Flexible Workouts

Her fitness routine is structured. “Monday, Wednesday and Friday are for muscle building through calisthenics. Body-weight training keeps me strong and functional.” On two other days, she focuses on Zone 2 walking — steady-paced cardio that improves endurance and heart health. “I like to break the monotony and keep things interesting by switching it up and maintaining balance.” Weekends bring variety. “I either play badminton or attend a Pilates session.” For her, fitness is not punishment — it is movement she genuinely enjoys. That sense of enjoyment makes it sustainable.

Recovery Is Non-Negotiable

Sleep is a priority. “I make sure I sleep at least seven to eight hours every day. If I miss sleep, I compensate with a nap or sleep early the next day.” As a physician, she understands the science behind rest. “Sleep is when our body goes into rest and repair. It’s anti-inflammatory in nature — the best medicine in itself.”

Listening to the Body

One rule she never breaks is respecting her body’s signals. “I do not work out when my body is under stress — whether it’s periods, sleep deprivation due to a hectic night shift, or if I’m unwell.” Night shifts can disrupt routine and energy levels. “On those days, I skip my workout, prioritise rest and hydrate myself well.” Pushing through exhaustion, she believes, often does more harm than good.





Mental Health Is Physical Health

Hydration, balanced meals, structured workouts and adequate rest form the pillars of her lifestyle. But there is another dimension she values deeply. “I always remind myself to give my mentation importance and work on it because mental health is physical health, and vice versa.” For Dr Sanjana, wellness is not about extremes or temporary goals. It is about respecting the body, adapting to life’s demands and making conscious choices every day. In a profession known for long hours and unpredictable schedules, her philosophy stands clear: health is not built in a day — it is built in everyday decisions.