Find your harmony

Kesava Reddy Mannur, renowned consultant bariatric and Metabolic surgeon puts in a consistent effort every day to focus on his well-being

As a physician, Dr Kesava Reddy Mannur spends his days filled with extended hours dedicated to patient care, significant responsibilities to preserve lives, and a dynamic schedule that feels relentless. Despite the demanding nature of his work, he makes a dedicated effort each day to prioritize his health. “Finding harmony is essential, enabling me to excel while also inspiring others through a positive approach,” says the renowned consultant bariatric and metabolic surgeon.

MY DAILY ROUTINE

His day starts with a bath. Thereafter, he sits in meditation (Raja yoga) for one hour and reads books to enhance his philosophical and spiritual well-being. “This is followed by a walk in nature/park and doing some basic exercises for half an hour. Then I have a small breakfast — basic simple food to sustain myself. Eat generally once or twice a day. Lunch for me is a small amount of rice, vegetable curry, vegetable fries, charu (rasam), and yoghurt,” says the doctor.

KARMA YOGA

His workdays are often packed with patients and any help for the needy. “Evening walk (sometimes) and meditation – meet the ones I feel are in tune with my thoughts; it enriches my perspective. I also engage in evening prayer to elevate others’ philosophical thought.” He adds, “I pray at bedtime to give strength to not repeat the mistakes I might have committed.”

FITNESS REGIME

One must engage in walking and stretching exercises to stay fit. He shares his tips to keep himself healthy. For one, meditation maintains mental control, eliminates negative thoughts, and retains happiness at all times. The doctor adds, “Walking and muscle toning exercises also keep you fit. Do your duty as you are supposed to do, be fully focused and empathetic; don’t bother about the results.”

We must eat only what our body needs for our daily activities; avoiding gluttony. “Don’t go for name, fame, and wealth—they follow your work. That applies to social media. Don’t look for the responses for a post,” he tells us. Interacting with friends and maintaining relationships helps you develop the good vibes, says the doctor. “Find the good in others, and don’t delve into their bad nature,” he suggests, and signs off, saying, “Develop a certain degree of philosophical thoughts so that you can live happily in any situation.”