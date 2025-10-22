‘Doing Your Makeup Right’

Has your sunscreen sabotaged your makeup? Is your face feeling cakey with makeup? Well, you are not alone. Getting the makeup basics right is something most women struggle with. Experts weigh in.

Get the basics

Makeup begins with skin preparation. Cleanse your face to remove impurities, follow up with icing or cold water to tighten pores, and then moisturise for hydration. If you are going for a heavier look, use a primer to create a smooth base. “Next, apply foundation to even out the skin tone, followed by concealer to cover under-eye circles or blemishes. Set the base with a light dusting of mineral powder. Enhance your features with contour, blush, and highlighter, then move on to the eyes; start with eyeshadow, add mascara for definition, and finish with lip colour. Lock everything in with a setting spray to ensure longevity,” says Dr Shagun Gupta, cosmetologist, paramedical and permanent make-up expert.

The specifics

The first step for a long-lasting application always starts with its base, and this can only be achieved by hydrating your skin. Choosing the right kind of moisturiser or serum depending on your skin type – oily, dry, or combination skin – is key. Apply generously and massage it into the skin. “Take your time in this step; it is the base after all. Remember to add in your sunscreen here, or you can skip this step if your foundation already has SPF in it. The second step is to use the right shade of a corrector depending on the pigmentation. The areas mostly focused on are under the eyes and around the nose and mouth. This depends on everyone’s canvas/skin. Shades can range from peach to orange to pink pomelos or even purple and yellow sometimes. Now we move on to concealing these colour-corrected spots.

Always use a shade that matches your neck so it evens out the face. Nothing too light or too deep,” says Anurita Chandrappa, a professional makeup artist.

Detailed nuances

For everyday wear, you can use a skin-tinted moisturiser, which doubles up as a daily-wear foundation. These products give you a natural glow. But if you are a matte girl, choose a foundation from the matte finish range. “We now move on to our final layer in the makeup step. All liquids must be locked in with powder. Loose powder or pressed powder. I personally prefer loose powder. To press down the products into the skin. This step is crucial to make the makeup stay in place. And not crease much. We can create dimensions now, with a bit of blush and bronzer on the corners of the face and cheeks. Your choice of liner and lipstick/lip stain/gloss or balm,” adds Chandrappa. You can do your eye makeup however you’d like, and the final step is to lock everything in and give it that final natural-looking touch with a setting spray. This spray ensures your makeup lasts all day. Always waiting for 2-3 minutes between each step helps the skin to absorb the product.

Layering it right

One of the key aspects of doing makeup right is the order in which you use the products because each step builds on the previous one. Always apply sunscreen after moisturiser but before makeup. Give it a few minutes to set before applying foundation. If your foundation already contains SPF, that’s an added benefit, but don’t rely on it alone for full protection.

Opt for formulas that won’t pill or leave a white cast. “Moisturiser hydrates, foundation creates an even canvas, concealer corrects problem areas, and powder locks it in place.

Adding contour, blush, and highlighter afterward ensures your features stand out naturally. Eye makeup comes next to avoid fallout ruining your base. Finally, lip colour and setting spray complete the look. Following this sequence ensures makeup looks polished and lasts longer,” explains Gupta.

Sunscreen effect

Depending on the kind of sunscreen type, it can make or break your makeup. Heavy, oily, or overly emollient sunscreens can cause makeup to slip, separate, or feel greasy. However, sunscreen is non-negotiable for skin health. The key is to choose lightweight, fast-absorbing formulas that sit well under makeup. Brands are now launching their line of makeup products with SPF already included in them, and if not, include it in your layering steps right after moisturising. So, get ready to shine on, with makeup on.

Essential list

• Always cleanse, moisturise, and prime before makeup.

• Blend thoroughly to avoid harsh lines.

• Use a setting spray or powder to lock in your look.

• Experiment to discover what works for your skin and style.

• Don’t skip sunscreen—it’s your best anti-ageing tool.

• Don’t over-layer products; too much can make the skin look cakey.

• Don’t neglect skincare—healthy skin is the foundation of good makeup.

• Don’t use poor-quality tools; they affect application results.

Tips for long-lasting makeup

• Start by icing your face to tighten pores.

• Use a primer before foundation for grip.

• Apply foundation with a damp beauty blender for seamless blending.

• Set your base with mineral powder.

• Finish with a long-lasting setting spray.

• Avoid touching your face throughout the day to prevent smudging.